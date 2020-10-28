What looked like a contribution from the city of New Braunfels to a political party was actually a filing mistake.
The Federal Elections Commission on Oct. 22 reported that the city made two payments to the Republican Party of Comal County.
According to the FEC data at OpenSecrets.org, a watchdog group that tracks political contributions, the city paid $2,055 on Aug. 19 and $470 on Sept. 17.
However, David Ferguson, the city’s communications coordinator, said the filing was an error.
“We have already spoken to the treasurer of the Comal County Republican Party, and she confirmed that the information was submitted incorrectly as a contribution when it should have been reflected as an expenditure for rentals at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center,” Ferguson said. “Our understanding is that the issue has been addressed and the correction has been made.”
Comal County Republican Party Chair Sue Piner said those amounts covered rent of the venue for two events on Sept. 10 and Oct. 12.
Piner confirmed that the error had been corrected.
“To be clear, the city does not contribute to political candidates or parties,” Ferguson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.