The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone in New Braunfels, but the hospitality industry has been especially hard hit.
Those words from Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, sum up what has been, at the very least, a challenging environment for bringing visitors to the city this summer.
At the worst, some businesses, such as bars and river outfitters, were thrown out of the economic ballpark by state officials at what should have been the season’s height just before the Independence Day holiday.
And the unofficial end of summer comes on Labor Day Monday.
According to Meek, the highest number of job losses was from the tourism sector locally.
“Restaurants are the largest subgroup of the hospitality industry, and they are adapting-evolving to meet customer needs as well as CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and state-local orders,” Meek said. “Commercial outfitters have been sidelined, and this impacts our water enthusiasts from around the state. We are fortunate that Schlitterbahn was able to operate for a portion of the summer season.”
At New Braunfels’ mom-and-pop river outfitter businesses, a mainstay of the city’s tourism industry, closures in March and June due to the pandemic have resulted in an economic wipeout.
Most Texas businesses closed under a state order in March and reopened in May.
But in late June, amid rising cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order shutting down bars and ordering all tube and rafting businesses to close.
The second closing of rafting and tubing businesses came after people packed waterways after the state reopened its economy in May.
The order also limited restaurant capacity and large gatherings.
But as the coronavirus restrictions became a fact of life, many businesses have learned to adapt their operations.
“Accommodation firms are working hard to provide their customers a safe environment,” Meek said. “The public is slowly gaining the confidence to travel again.”
Schlitterbahn has dealt with some unique challenges.
The New Braunfels institution closed in March, along with other businesses deemed unessential. When the Texas economy started to reopen, the park was forced to operate at only 50% capacity.
Schlitterbahn reopened its waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston in June. The New Braunfels park is preparing for its final three days of operations during the Labor Day weekend.
Park spokesman Aaron Martinez said 2020 proved to be an interesting and challenging season.
“We implemented many operational changes and safety procedures to adhere to local, state and national leaders,” Martinez said. “However, each of these changes enhanced our commitment to the safety of our guests and our associates. It was challenging having to adapt so quickly to the ever-changing environment, but we are happy to have been able to open the park to guests.”
Martinez said company officials are choosing to focus on positive moments from the 2020 season.
“From being able to open to our guests and allowing associates to come back to work to extending all 2020 season passes through the 2021 season, this season at Schlitterbahn has certainly been unique and challenging, but it is our guests and associates that have made the season bright,” he said.
Kristy Olson, operations director of Big Chief Vacation Properties, a vacation home rental agency in New Braunfels, described the summer season as healthy, but hectic.
Many vacationers attempted to book properties at the last moment instead of making their plans months in advance like in previous years, she said.
“In a typical summer, we would have a longer lead time,” Olson said. “Most of our summer bookings would have been made at the beginning of the year. January and February would be when most of our summer bookings are made. This year, we still had a healthy summer in the June and July months, but there were a lot of last-minute (bookings). It proved to a little bit more challenging.”
Olson said many customers booked this year because people could only access the rivers from private properties.
City officials had closed river parks along the Comal River and Guadalupe River within the city limits of New Braunfels in late June.
“We had a huge increase in demand for a while, and that proved to be a little bit hectic, but it also helped create a healthy summer for us.”
Fall may prove challenging as well, but differently. Olson said they are not seeing as many bookings from “winter Texans” compared to past years.
“My assumption is that it’s easier to stay home right now, especially the older generation that would typically do that sort of traveling”, she said. “Also, with events such as Wurstfest being canceled, we’re not seeing a huge interest in short-term rentals, but we still have some of our holiday bookings that we expect every year. It’s slow but steady.”
Also looking ahead to upcoming months, Meek said the local tourism industry is working closely with the Chamber’s Convention and Visitors Bureau on a fall-winter advertising campaign.
“Texans will like what these creative entrepreneurs have planned,” Meek said. “New Braunfels is strategically located for a getaway vacation with lots to offer the public in a socially-distanced way. The city has been generous and supportive in multiple ways in assisting in this economic recovery.”
Last month, the New Braunfels City Council awarded $597,262 in grant payments to 66 small businesses as part of the city’s COVID-19 small business resource grant program.
Many of the businesses receiving grants were bars, restaurants, hotels and other accommodation businesses.
Of the 188 businesses city staff recommended to council members for consideration, the median revenue loss was $103,598, representing an average income loss of 63% of revenue between 2019 and 2020.
