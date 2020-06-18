It’s been the busiest week yet for health officials tackling COVID-19 in Comal County, with no signs that the numbers of positive cases will be decreasing anytime soon.
That was the news from Cheryl Fraser, public health director, who on Thursday told Comal County commissioners 60 of 86 positive test results reported between Monday and 5 p.m. Wednesday have been confirmed and the remaining 26 are probable coronavirus cases.
“The 38 confirmed cases and 11 considered probable on Monday for a total of 49 — the highest single day ever,” Fraser said.
Comal County had 19 new cases of COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday — 12 confirmed and seven more probable — putting the county at 219 confirmed cases and 58 more deemed probable.
Fraser said the county’s 4,694 total tests include those 277 cases, seven deaths and 149 recoveries. She said there are 119 active cases and five now hospitalized.
“We had between 15 and 20 cases we just had to lay down last night before going home,” Fraser said. “We’ll be working on those — ones that we have confirmed within the county — later this morning.”
Fraser said about 20% of cases are asymptomatic, “Which is quite alarming because the people we’re talking to either had no symptoms or thought they had allergies.”
Fraser presented charts indicating the increase in positive cases, both confirmed and probable, has increased Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — from 4.07% last week to 5.9% this week.
“The state is at about 6% and also has also risen in numbers of cases,” she said. “We’re expecting both of those trends will likely continue.”
Testing expanded
Fraser said drive-thru testing, established in April by local physicians and now managed by Comal County and local fire departments, expanded to two traffic lines and performed 165 tests on Tuesday and has scheduled 150 more on Friday. She said the Texas National Guard was performing testing Thursday at Bill Brown Elementary School, where 131 were registered.
"We’re still testing on Tuesdays and Fridays during the morning, because of the heat and the PPE that has to be worn,” she said. Residents should call 830-221-1120 or 221-1150 to make appointments with public health staffers.
“We have been getting a lot of feedback that the lines are busy and people can’t get through,” she said. “But we are trying to get to them as fast as we can. Our machine is filling up several times a day. Yesterday we began rotating our staff to work through the lunch hour to empty the answering machine to stay on top of the number of calls we’ve received.”
Local spikes discussed
Fraser said the county has addressed city and county groups about spikes in local cases and closures of local restaurants and retail operations due to employees who contracted the virus.
“We have spoken with the Chamber of Commerce and members of the mayor’s stakeholders’ group of local business leaders and gave them guidance,” she said. “We’ve also spoken to local sanitarium and healthcare administrators, first responders and jail administration, as well as nonprofit and faith-based businesses and school districts.
“There are a lot of people with a lot of questions right now — we’re doing our best to give them the guidance they need.”
The Comal County Tax Office, which last Thursday closed its downtown office and satellite offices in Bulverde and Sattler after an employee self-reported receiving a positive COVID-19 test on June 10.
Tax Assessor-Collector Cathy Talcott said the satellite tax offices are still closed with some employees under quarantine and working from home.
