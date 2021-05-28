Inside the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7110, veterans gather to talk about their families, watch sports and laugh over a beer.
But this is not “your grandfather’s VFW,” said Motorcycle Group 20 secretary Teresa Lopez, whose husband served in Vietnam and is a member. The veterans mainly work hard helping local veterans, planning fundraising, and participating in local events to support the greater central Texas community.
An active organization since 1946, it is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Over the years, the organization has evolved and transformed from helping just veterans to JROTC students, veteran families and local nonprofits.
It has chartered auxiliary members whose loved ones serve or have served and the Motorcycle Group 20 — which will drop everything to help a veteran with anything from gas money to memorial services.
Post Commander Martin Monceballez said their involvement has made them a beacon for veterans seeking support.
“I remember when I became a member back in 2005, Daniel was an officer,” Monceballez said. “When he progressed to being a commander, little by little I was like ‘I like the progress they’re doing.’ Before I knew it I became commander. It’s been a highlight, it’s been keeping me busy, it’s been very rewarding,”
Their recent 75th Anniversary celebration included a proclamation from Mayor Rusty Brockman recognizing the post.
“It shows recognition, that we’re doing something here for our community and not just an organization being a space here in town and collecting donations,” Monceballez said. “We donate a lot to a lot of VFW programs and local nonprofits.”
In a flash to the past, they recently dug up a time capsule from 50 years ago to correspond with the city’s anniversary.
It contained a letter from the commander at the time. For their next time capsule, they buried mementos, photographs a New Braunfels 175th Anniversary coin and even a memento of COVID-19 — a mask.
In the Community
The organization offers a myriad of services and events for everyone practically in a “50-mile radius” of the post, Monceballez laughed.
It does things like a barbecue cookoff to raise money for local charities, Memorial Day services, installing a ramp for a disabled veteran and an Easter Egg Hunt for kids.
This Memorial Day, the veterans and other members will be at the plaza for the city’s ceremony.
One of their biggest events — which they will do next weekend — is selling “poppies” at Granzin Bar-B-Que. The money goes to the national VFW.
The poppies are famous from the battlefields of Northern France and Flanders, and symbolize remembering those who died in World War I and later conflicts.
Their poppies are DIY pieces put together by disabled veterans to help with dexterity after injury.
“We help the national and the local,” Senior Vice Commander Abrams Campos said. “We’re not just one bubble.”
Their annual barbecue cook off brings more than 50 competing teams outside by the Guadalupe River, with money going to local nonprofits. They will have their ninth cookout on Sept. 4-5.
For local students, they have three scholarships and coordinate with local JROTC trainers in schools.
They also host the Hill Country Young Marines, a program for boys and girls which teaches discipline, community service and academic achievement and honoring veterans.
Other projects included a drive-by birthday celebration for their oldest member, who turned 97 this year, with the motorcycle club riding through and handing her flowers.
A History of Help
The post sits by the Guadalupe and its building has gone through several renovations, especially after the floods of 1972 and 1998. Its brick outside wall has a mural of soldiers.
Inside is a main area with pool tables, computers where people can play “slots” and a canteen bar serving beer and a friendly face.
In the back area, they work together to plan future events and fundraising, Andrew said.
“This has given me purpose,” Andrews said. “There are veterans who are afraid to go to Veterans Affairs.”
Andrews said the organization helps fill in the gaps where the VA often fails — including helping veterans apply for their benefits and signing over their educational benefits to their children.
They also support legislation at the state and national level that would boost veteran benefits and other interests making up those safety nets.
“We try our best to be there for them, but there are people who will slip through the cracks,” Andrews said. “But we do try to catch them all, it’s important.”
Most of the organization is made of Vietnam veterans, but they welcome veterans of all ages.
Quartermaster J’Layne Vines said she is in her 40s and joked she is “not an old white man,” and hopes to bring younger veterans in — if and when they are ready.
In the future, she said they hope to add a counseling program for veterans with PTSD.
“Lot of the younger veterans, they see the VFW and they like knowing it’s there but sometimes they’re just not ready,” Vines said. “Until you’re ready to be part of this organization, we’re always going to be here.”
