People venturing outdoors for some fresh air may soon be treated to one of nature’s great migrations — but they’ll need to enjoy it while it lasts.
The colorful monarch butterflies make a yearly migration to Mexico. This year the Texas Butterfly Ranch expects they will pass through Texas during the second half of October. As they pass through, experts and butterfly enthusiasts are keeping an eye on their numbers.
“This year’s migration is fast-paced compared to recent years due to shifting September temperatures in northern areas,” said Sonja Mlenar, New Braunfels Parks and Recreation program supervisor.
Last year, New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel took the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to help restore populations of the butterflies which have been declining because of deforestation and habitat destruction.
Monarchs migrate due to waning daylight, temperature drop off and lack of milkweed plants. They migrate to central Mexico specifically for its mountains.
Comal County master gardener Bonnie Leitch is part of Monarch Watch, a nonprofit science organization that monitors monarch migration patterns.
“There are four generations of monarchs,” Letich said. “From the time they leave in early spring from their home in the hills outside Monterrey, it takes three generations to get up to the northeast mainly, or some of the northern central [area] and into southern Canada. That fourth generation then makes it all the way from Canada [or elsewhere in the north] back to Monterrey.”
Leitch said last year it was warmer and so they did not migrate down in time. This year they will migrate faster.
Dr. Herbert Wilson is the USDA Future Scientists Program director and a senior Texas A&M research associate.
He said monarchs are already arriving at sanctuaries in Mexico.
“This year the migration south out of Canada/Midwest started earlier than normal due to cooler temperatures,” Wilson said via e-mail. “Numbers seem good with large overnight roosts in Kansas particularly. So conditions for the migration look good BUT numbers are calculated in the spring in Mexico to see how many have overwintered and are able to make the migration north.”
Waystations and help
Molly Keck, an integrated pest management program specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in San Antonio, said habitat destruction and deforestation in Mexico has monarchs struggling to find where to spend the winter time.
One of their primary food sources threatened is milkweed.
Milkweed is necessary in the spring for monarchs to lay eggs on and to eat from in the fall.
To help monarchs, Monarch Watch encourages people to create waystations, or stopping areas, with milkweed for monarchs passing through. Keck said rural areas can grow milkweed, and those in other areas can plant milkweed in a garden.
Leitch said she has her own waystation in her backyard and that Veramendi management has several waystations in its new development. Monarch Watch has instructions on its website on how to set up a waystation.
Leitch suggests ensuring deer cannot eat the milkweed from waystations.
“There are other developments around, especially in Comal County that have really done a great job with developing monarch waystations,” Leitch said. “The River Chase off of 306 going to Canyon Lake has two great monarch waystations.”
New Braunfels’ Fischer Park Nature Education Center has a prairie restoration program that restricts parts of the park as no-mow zones. This allows native pollinator plants and nectar plants in the landscape.
Due to COVID-19, the Monarch Fall Festival in Fischer Park which happens in November will be a social distancing event this year, Mlenar said. The first 100 families to register will receive a bag with information and supplies to do activities in their own backyard or at the park.
People can also volunteer to maintain the Monarch Waystation at Fischer Park by joining their garden club the first Saturday of each month. Keck said to be careful not to confuse monarchs with snout-nose butterflies, which look more moth-like.
Keck said although monarchs are not the best pollinators out there, it is important to realize why we need to protect them.
“They’re pretty host-specific, but there is something that people can recognize and appreciate and it’s kind of a way to show the importance of pollinators and how they can be beneficial to us,” Keck said.
For more information about monarch butterflies or to get free milkweed seeds visit www.monarchwatch.org or monarchjointventure.org.
(1) comment
As one that is very much allergic to milkweed, I disagree with making way stations around me. I don't like asthma, it can kill me and others that are also very allergic to that plant. Don't we have enough problems with the cedar pollen this time of year?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.