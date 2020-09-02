Most of Comal County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eddy Luna’s right arm was amputated on Monday, nearly two weeks after it was shredded by a shotgun blast as he attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Spring Branch.
“A decision was made yesterday regarding Eddy’s right arm. Right now he is in surgery for an amputation,” Luna’s sister, Krista Luna Flores, posted on the family’s GoFundMe page on Monday. “Several other options had been presented to him that would have required many more extensive surgeries, which in the long run may or may not have been successful in saving his arm.”
Flores said doctors at San Antonio’s University Hospital operated for nearly seven hours – between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. – on Monday. She and other family members were able to personally visit with Eddy Tuesday evening, and they hope the partial amputation will shave weeks from his recovery, which earlier doctors projected might last up to six weeks.
“Please continue to keep him in prayer as he will learn to adapt to his new normal,” she wrote. On Tuesday, the Luna family’s GoFundMe page had raised $40,475 to aid in his medical expenses – which Sheriff Mark Reynolds assured will be picked up by the county. He and Luna exchanged texts Tuesday morning.
“We texted back and forth this morning,” Reynolds said. “He said he had a rough night but he said today is better. He wanted everyone to know that.”
Luna’s arm, amputated 4½ inches below the elbow, can be fitted with a prosthetic.
“He said he wanted to rehab so he could come back,” Reynolds said. “I said, ‘You’re not coming back – you never left and that your space is here.’
“With everything he’s facing he’s in good spirits – and if there’s anyone who can overcome this and do that, it’s him.”
Around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 Luna, a 29-year CCSO veteran, and other officers attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant for Brian Scott Sharp at a home in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch. Eddy was hit by gunfire and his brother Rene, a CCSO warrants deputy, applied a tourniquet and comforted Eddy, who was taken via Air Life to University Hospital.
Comal County criminal and jail records indicate Bulverde police charged Sharp with evading arrest with a vehicle on Aug. 24, 2018. Also charged with three misdemeanors, Sharp was released that day after posting bond and court costs.
A Comal County grand jury indicted Sharp on the third-degree felony evading charge Jan. 9, 2019; he remained free as court proceedings continued in Judge Dib Waldrip’s 207th District Court. It’s unclear why Sharp was served a warrant issued by that court the morning of Aug. 20, and why he allegedly fired on deputies hours later.
Sharp was booked on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant for allegedly firing at Luna and other officers. On Sunday, Bulverde police added three misdemeanor charges and $800 in fines to Sharp’s $250,000 bond, and he remained in Comal County Jail Tuesday evening.
