New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to discuss approval of an ordinance that would waive certain permit fees and solid waste management fees related to last month’s winter storm.
New Braunfels was impacted by unprecedented winter weather last month that resulted in multiple days of below-freezing temperatures. Trash pickup services throughout the community were impacted, and many residents experienced frozen pipes resulting in property damage.
The ordinance would ratify several city initiatives designed to ease the impacts related to the storm damage, including waiving fees for permits associated with projects resulting from storm damage, expediting the processing of permits and waiving solid waste management fees for the week of Feb. 15-19.
The meeting will also include an update from City Manager Robert Camareno on the city’s response to COVID-19, a presentation from GIS Manage Neil Rose on the “New Braunfels at Work” web application and dashboard, and an update from Capital Programs Manager Jennifer Cain on the 2013 Bond, 2019 Bond and other various ongoing Capital projects.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
Consider ratification of the submission of an application for funding to purchase forensic data collection equipment utilizing a U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program grant for Program Year 2022.
Consider a contract with Ultimate Roof Systems for roof repairs at the New Braunfels Public Library and roof replacement at Fire Station No. 1 and the appropriate budget amendment.
Consider a contract modification to J3 Company as part of the 2013 Bond Klein Road reconstruction project in the amount of $108,291 for Change Order No. 9 and an additional $75,000 for a contingency needed for unforeseen conditions associated with the Texas Department of Transportation FM 1044 intersection alignment and the appropriate budget amendment.
Consider a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a deed accepting two acres of park property as prescribed in a development agreement with August Fields, LP.
Consider a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a memorandum of understanding with the New Braunfels Parks Foundation, allowing the Foundation to accept 46 acres of land to hold in trust for the city for a future park.
Consider authorizing the city manager to enter into a five-year software maintenance contract with Presidio Networked Solutions Group in the amount of $86,400 ($17,280 annually) for the city’s phone system utilizing a Texas Department of Information Resources contract.
Consider the city’s fiscal year 2021 first-quarter investment report.
Consider authorizing the city manager to enter into a joint election agreement with New Braunfels ISD, Comal ISD, the city of Garden Ridge and the city of Bulverde regarding the May 1 election.
Consider authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with Comal County regarding election services for the May 1 elections.
Consider an expenditure with Fun Abounds of Southern Texas for the purchase of a shade structure for the Fischer Park Archeology Dig for $42,000 utilizing a BuyBoard contract.
Consider authorizing the city manager to execute an amendment to the contract with the Law Offices of Ryan Henry, PLLC for legal representation in matters involving an administrative Americans with Disabilities Act complaint and for review and analysis of related city policies and procedures.
Consider a contract amendment with Doucet and Associates for engineering design and bid support services for a stormwater treatment basin to be included as part of the Elizabeth Ave Realignment project.
Consider authorizing the city manager to execute an interlocal cooperative purchasing agreement with Michigan Collegiate Telecommunications for telecommunication products and services.
Consider the purchase of a commercial paver for the city’s Public Works Streets & Drainage Division staff from Cooper Equipment Co. through a BuyBoard Cooperative contract.
Consider a resolution in support of Comal County urging the Texas Legislature to amend Section 502.402, Texas Transportation Code, during the 87th legislative session.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a request from the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area to waive development-related fees for their new spay and neuter building.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance to designate the property currently addressed as 210 South Castell Avenue as a historic landmark known as the Producer’s Co-Op.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning of about 14.608 acres out of the H. Foster Survey No. 34, Abstract No. 154, Comal County, Texas, located at the northwest corner of the intersection of IH 35 and FM 306, from “M-1” Light Industrial District to “MU-B” High-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
Discuss and consider an ordinance authorizing the issuance of short term obligations in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $100,000,000 to pay project costs for eligible projects for the city’s utility systems, authorizing the execution of agreements to be entered into on connection therewith, approving and authorizing certain authorized officers and employees to act on behalf of the city and New Braunfels Utilities in the sale and delivery of such short term obligations and resolving other matters incident and related thereto and providing an effective date.
Discuss and consider approval of a construction contract with Stoddard Construction Management Inc., a materials testing contract with Raba Kistner, payment to NBU for water and sewer impact fees, a contract with Hill International for on-site owner’s representative services and authorize the city manager to execute any change orders up to the contingency amount as part of the 2019 Bond Westside Library Branch Project.
Approval of a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement to contribute right-of-way funds with the Texas Department of Transportation for highway improvements on FM 725 from Zipp Road to County Line Road.
Discuss and consider the reconsideration of a proposed ordinance to rezone approximately 68.05 acres out of the O. Russell Survey No. 2, Abstract No. 485, located at the northern corner of the intersection of Goodwin Lane and Orion Drive, from “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “R-1A-4” Single-Family Small Lot Residential and “R3-H” Multifamily High-Density District.
Conduct a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning of approximately 19.963 acres out of the Sarah DeWitt Survey No. 48, Abstract No. 103, in Guadalupe County, Texas, located at the northeast corner of the intersection of FM 725 and East Klein Road, from “R-1” Single-Family District and “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “REAPD” River’s Edge Apartments Planned Development District.
Conduct a public hearing and consider the first reading of proposed amendments to Chapter 6, Animals, related to tethering, keeping of rabbits, general standards of pet care, and penalties, as recommended by the Animal Services Advisory Board.
Conduct a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed amendment to Chapter 66 Historic Preservation for the protection and preservation of trees within historic districts and historic properties.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83369443180.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 833 6944 3180.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
