County commissioners often tout the importance of law enforcement, especially Comal County Sheriff’s Office personnel who patrol our streets and serve inside the county jail.
Last week, they issued a proclamation designating May 2-8 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week. On Thursday, they will recognize National Police Week and light up the Courthouse bell tower in blue on Friday to commemorate National Peace Officers Memorial Day, honoring those who were injured or lost their lives in the line of duty.
Last week, corrections officers received a proclamation for their hard work.
“The jailers who work for the county are second to none — the knowledge these men and women possess I’ll put up against any in the state of Texas,” said Maj. Bill Jennings, Comal County Jail administrator, who was joined by more than dozen staffers and licensed correctional officers serving inside the county’s new 582-bed facility.
“They keep the bad guys in the jail while we’re at home asleep,” he added.
Thursday’s meeting
Commissioners feted Glenn Griffin as the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Small-Business Person of the Year and designated May 2-9 as Small Business Week in the county. They also approved May 9-15 as National Prevention Week, which annually promotes local substance-use prevention and mental health programs, before approving:
• Surety from developers for road construction and other infrastructure in two phases of the Vista Alta del Veramendi subdivision and in a portion of the Spring Valley subdivision.
• An amended plat combining lots in the Mystic Shores subdivision.
• Changing the date of a previously approved variance granting an alcohol permit at Hidden Valley Sports Park, site of a Canyon Lake Little League benefit May 15.
• County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde for another two-year term beginning May 16.
• Line-item budget transfers for equipment purchases for several departments.
• Reclassifications of three job positions in the jail; job responsibilities were included but estimated pay was not included in the posted meeting agenda.
The budget
On Thursday commissioners also approved the 2022 budget planning schedule.
Last year’s budget, totaling nearly $108 million, went into effect Jan. 1 and was funded by a tax rate of 35.8515 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. Department heads on Friday will receive budget request packets that will be returned June 11. Commissioners will receive them June 28, with department heads personally appearing during a budget workshop July 8.
After certified tax rolls come out July 25, County Judge Sherman Krause will present his recommended 2022 budget July 29. Public hearings on the proposed budget, the 2021 tax rate and salaries of public officials will precede votes on all before the end of August.
County construction
Last week, County Judge Sherman Krause said the demolition of the old, 337-bed county jail, which will be merged into a renovated CCSO’s Fellers Law Enforcement Center, has already begun and is expected to take four to five weeks.
“They are demolishing cells that housed prisoners in the old jail which will be converted into office space,” Krause said. “The city of New Braunfels granted that (demolition) permit a few weeks ago; we should receive a building permit to start construction (on the remainder) when demolition is finished.”
The Courthouse Annex renovation is also coming along, Krause added.
“It’s still scheduled for substantial completion in mid-July and we are continuing to work on finishing items like stains and paint for the indoors and things like that,” he said.
This Thursday’s agenda
Commissioners will also issue proclamations recognizing May 9-15 as Economic Development Week and May 2021 as Drug Court Month in Comal County, then receive the COVID-19 update before they discuss and consider approving:
• Acceptance of a $1,750 donation from PetFest to benefit the CCSO’s K-9 program.
• Extending and continuing a construction bond for one year for the developer to complete roads and other improvements in a portion of the North Phase addition in the Copper Ridge subdivision; an amended plat combining lots in a portion of The Peninsula at Mystic Shores subdivision.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for April 2021.
• Department of State Health Services grant contracts, one for $909,272 and the other for $293,648, for immunizations provided by the county’s public health department.
• Appointment of one individual to the county’s Comal County Child Welfare Board.
• A furniture, fixtures and equipment package for the Courthouse Annex and Landa Annex buildings; estimates were not included in the posted meeting agenda.
• A line-item budget transfer to replace a document scanner used by the sheriff’s office.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
