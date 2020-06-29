Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 20-year-old man now charged with stabbing a man who was found dead on a Canyon Lake street Sunday morning.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said following a brief car chase deputies arrested Brody Tyler Davis, 20, of Converse, at 8:19 p.m. Sunday. She said Davis was driving a vehicle owned by Kyle Leonard Foster, 53, of Canyon Lake, who was found lying dead around 10 a.m. Sunday.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that Foster received a fatal stab wound to the neck,” Smith said. “Once the victim was identified, Comal County detectives were able get a description of the vehicle he owned as part of the investigation.”
CCSO deputies arrived at 10:09 a.m. to the 4000 block of South Cranes Mill Road in Canyon Lake for a report of a deceased male on the side of the road. They asked for help identifying the decedent, who Smith described as a white male in his 40s with dark hair and wearing a dark colored shirt, shorts and shoes, and had a neck injury.
Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Mike Rust pronounced Foster dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy. Hours later, Smith said deputies with CCSO’s Directed Deployment Unit located Foster’s vehicle, a gold Toyota Camry, on Farm-to-Market Road 2673 in Startzville.
“The driver then led deputies on a pursuit through the area of Sattler and FM 306 into New Braunfels with speeds exceeding 100 mph,” Smith said. “Units with the New Braunfels Police Department successfully deployed spikes in the area of FM 306 and Hunter Road.”
Smith said the chase began at 8:04 p.m. and concluded at 8:19 p.m. near FM 306 and Interstate 35. Davis was taken into custody and was transported for questioning by CCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division.
“It was then that Davis subsequently confessed to the stabbing,” Smith said.
Davis was booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and later the murder charge. He remained in the county lockup Monday evening under $150,000 in bonds.
“The investigation by Comal County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Texas Rangers is ongoing,” Smith said.
Remains investigation continues
CCSO investigators are still probing the discovery of human remains in Fischer almost two weeks ago. On June 19, workers uncovered bones at a construction site off Farm-to-Market Road 32 in the Stallion Springs subdivision.
Detectives are looking into the possibility that the skeletal remains might be those of 42-year-old Kenan Mayer, who family members last saw in the Stallion Springs area on April 19, 2019.
Smith said shoes were also found near the remains, which were taken to Texas State University, and that CID investigators were continuing the investigation.
[wink]it is very sad. I hope the investigation will be correct.
