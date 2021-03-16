The COVID-19 pandemic slightly might have slowed the Veramendi development over the last year, but as it nears its second phase, the project is once again picking up steam.
The development is working on multi-family homes, single-family homes, commercial mixed use spaces, a dam and an elevated water tank.
New Braunfels is one of the fastest growing regions and interest has not waned, ASA Properties CEO Peter James said.
“What we’ve seen is a residential product, multi-family residential — anything people live in — has been probably at or better than the pre-COVID market,” James said.
James said the development averages about 15 to 22 homes sold a month. It went as high as 35 homes sold a month at one point, he said.
Veramendi plans to create the “Shops at Veramendi” with premier retail development including entertainment, retail and multifamily residences — similar to the Domain in Austin.
It also plans a town center for the heart of the community, with boutique retail and dining.
It’s the commercial side of the equation that was more impacted by COVID than anything else, as businesses were shut down or had their capacities reduced.
That’s particularly true for entertainment and lifestyle locations — something James said Veramendi is hoping will kick back up in about three to six months.
“Commercial and retail is starting to swing back in a bit,” James said. “Movie theater grosses stopped and slowed down, but they’re starting back.”
From the Ground Up
The development is in its first phase, which includes about 600 homes, said ASA Properties Development Coordinator Emily Lane.
The roads are paved and usable, forming neighborhoods which link to urban and nature trails.
There are several builders working on phase one of the master plan including Pulte Homes, Scott Felder Homes, David Weekley Homes, Gehan Homes and Perry Homes.
Its multifamily sites and a second water tank are also in the works, Lane said.
“We have some move-in ready homes, but we’ve averaged a pretty high sale rate per month so the builders are trying to keep up with demand,” Lane said. “You can go online to look at a lot and pick out a floor plan. We’re just trying to make it as easy as we can for the buyer.”
The homes connect to the natural trails using the Hill Country environment and urban trails with wide sidewalks winding through the neighborhoods.
Lane said development does all it can to avoid tearing down a tree and tries to incorporate it into the neighborhood. This could be paving roads around trees or creating a park, or small, unique “pocket parks.”
Veramendi will add two more builders, Coventry Homes and Highland Homes, for the second phase to add about 550 homes.
The second phase includes Gehan Homes that are the smallest lot size, about 1,400 to 2,300 square feet. They also have the lowest price point at about the mid $200s.
Lane said these homes are more “niche” for young, single residents.
“The goal of our team is to try to hit every audience and in the future have townhomes for renters and buyers and condos,” Lane said.
At full build out, the 2,500-acre Veramendi development, to the north of the city, will include more than 5,000 new homes, two elementary schools, 500 acres of green space and a variety of neighborhood amenities.
Beyond Veramendi
In partnership with New Braunfels Utilities, developers are also finishing up its first elevated water tank which can store about 1.5 million gallons.
The massive structure, which began construction in the late summer, will store drinking water and water for fire protection with a consistent water pressure.
It would serve not just Veramendi but the greater surrounding area and help NBU with its infrastructure.
An earthen dam is also set to begin construction in the next month, Lane said. It would slow down water and release it in smaller amounts to provide protection for downstream areas, especially downtown and Headwaters at the Comal.
The dam will hold about two-and-a-half times more water than what city code requires, Lane said.
Developers will not build behind the dam area but provide space for one or two Veramendi regional parks.
“We love this property, it has great discovery potential,” Lane said. “We’re really excited to share it with people. The parks are where we’re like ‘How do we keep it as natural as possible?”
Besides water systems, New Braunfels ISD also partnered with Veramendi to create a second elementary school near the property.
Lane said ASA Properties is heavily involved in various city boards and wants to cultivate long relationships with NBU, NBISD, the city and local businesses since Veramendi will stay for a long time.
“We all live in New Braunfels so it’s important to us as well that we create a good product for the town we love and do for the citizens we love,” Lane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.