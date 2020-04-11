As the 2019-20 school year seems more and more likely to end without students returning to campuses, New Braunfels and Comal school district trustees will discuss upcoming issues and actions during workshop sessions this week.
NBISD board members will meet through Zoom teleconferencing at 6 p.m. Monday. Comal ISD trustees will meet at the district’s support services building at 1404 Interstate 35 North at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Steve Stanford, the district’s communications director, said board members will be in separate areas of the room, and the public can access audio during the session.
“It will be similar to our last regular meeting (March 24), when (Superintendent) Andrew Kim and trustees (seated) throughout the board room,” Stanford said. “We had audio going out to the foyer and other areas in the building, but not many showed up.”
Both districts, nearing a month into remote coursework sessions for students, joined others in the state order that closed facilities to students and most on-campus personnel until May 4. Both are continuing student support through free breakfasts and lunches, available for pickup at selected campuses, and remotely conducting coursework and tutoring.
On Tuesday, Comal ISD will address routine measures and postpone its $397.7 million bond measure from May 2 to Nov. 3. Elections for District 2 and District 4 trustees were canceled after Jason York, District 3 incumbent and board president, and District 4 candidate Russ Garner were unopposed. York and Garner, who succeeds long-time CISD trustee and educator Denise Kern, will be sworn for three-year terms May 21.
Before COVID-19, NBISD board meetings were held at the district’s administration center at 1000 N. Walnut Avenue. After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order temporary suspended open meetings, NBISD’s March 23 meeting was the first locally to feature elected officials via two-way audio and video conferencing.
“The April 13 meeting will be the first budget workshop for the board in planning the budget for the upcoming school year,” said Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director. “They will review all budget requests from departments, staffing needs and discuss the compensation plan for employees.”
“Besides via video conference, our stakeholders may attend the meeting virtually by phone,” Villarreal added. “Please visit the agenda for more details on how to access the board workshop by video or phone.”
Monday’s NBISD meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/264013417 or through links at the district website, nbisd.org. Those wishing to join the meeting without video are asked to call 1-346-248-7799 and enter the webinar ID number, 264 013 417.
“If you have trouble signing in at the time of the meeting, please email mjones@nbisd.org for assistance,” Villarreal said.
