For Oscar Glover, surviving COVID-19 has been like trying to survive nuclear winter.
Glover, best known as “Skeeter” to patrons at his Hangin’ Tree Saloon in Bracken, was one of the first to sign up after Comal County opted into Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order allowing bars to reopen at partial capacity a week ago.
“It’s slow getting going, but it’s going,” Glover said Tuesday.
The virus and state orders shut down the Hangin’ Tree in mid-March. “It’s been rough … we’re a honky-tonk, not a restaurant, and if this would have lasted much longer, I would have had to shut down.
“I’m glad they finally let us open up again,” he added. “We have to wear the masks and we still can’t have any dances in the dance hall, but we’ll struggle through until they let us get bands back in here.”
In areas where COVID-19 patients totaled less than 15% of those hospitalized, the new order gives county judges the option of working with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in certifying bars to resume in-person services under 50% capacity for indoor operations and without capacity limits for those operating outdoors.
Patrons must wear masks when not seated, with tables limited to six or fewer — who must remain seated while eating or drinking indoors. All establishments have an 11 p.m. curfew on serving alcohol, set by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Many businesses in our community have been struggling because of the pandemic, but we have an opportunity to re-open in a way that keeps customers and employees safe,” Krause said in a statement issued Oct. 12.
Comal County’s “Open Safe Plan” requires bar owners to complete a checklist and pledge to follow outlined COVID-19 health and safety protocols and sanitation practices. The checklists are reviewed by Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde, who inspects the location and issues reopening certificates.
In late July, the TABC allowed bars to reclassify themselves as restaurants under certain. As alcohol permits are based on two categories covering on-premises consumption — bars with 51% or higher revenues from liquor sales, and restaurants with liquor revenues under 51%.
Bars had to prove half of their sales since April 1 were less than 51% of total revenues or pledge they would within 120 days. Most establishments in the county converted, leaving only a few that didn’t.
“There were quite a few that got under 51% of alcohol sales and they’ve been operating under the same rules as a restaurant,” Krause said Friday, and Klabunde has since issued only 17 reopening certificates. “We worked to set up a system so which those bars can open.
“We’re quite clear on the rules they need to follow, and our fire marshal and his team have been really good about getting out there and visiting with the bar owners. It’s been going very well.”
Klabunde’s office, Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s COVID-19 Task Force and city of New Braunfels code compliance are visiting establishments to ensure compliance with the state rules.
“We are happy to coordinate with the county as needed,” said Brian Ruiz, the city’s neighborhood services manager. “We will continue to work with businesses to educate them on the latest orders and the importance of proper health and safety protocols.”
Glover bought the Hangin’ Tree Saloon about four years ago. It began as a two-lane, nine-pin bowling alley in 1915 and expanded through the years until Big John Oaks converted it into a honky-tonk in 1989. It now features a spillover porch, a connecting dance area and a back patio where up to 200 patrons — under normal times — can enjoy live music.
“It’s the small places like Oscar’s that couldn’t open — he couldn’t afford to be running food there,” said Cary Zayas, county public information officer, whose video featured Glover displaying how easy it was for bars to reopen their establishments, which is posted on Comal County’s Facebook page. Glover said the shutdown didn’t hurt many of his employees — all of them had full-time gigs elsewhere. He said it drove him nearly batty, though.
“I sat at home — the old lady was ready to boot me out,” he said, laughing. “She works out of the house anyway, so it wasn’t a big deal to her except she had to look at me every day. But she was also ready for me to open up.”
Krause said while COVID-19 remains a threat, opening up the remaining bars was “a small step” toward returning to normal. But he vowed any resurgence of the virus could close them again, and asked business owners to continue taking the threat seriously.
“It’s not like we’re a big dance hall with thousands of people out every night — just pretty much local people who see everyone all the time and just want to drink beer,” Glover said. “I’m just glad to be open and to have my buddies back in here.”
For more on Comal County’s Open Safe Plan, visit www.co.comal.tx.us or email info@co.comal.tx.us.
