Apollo 16 astronaut, New Braunfels resident and retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles Duke was honored as the 2020 Texan of the Year during a Texas Legislative Conference dinner Thursday night at the New Braunfels Civic Convention Center.
Duke was one of 19 astronauts selected by NASA in April 1966. He served as CAPCOM for Apollo 11, becoming the voice of Mission Control heard by the world when he answered Neil Armstrong’s famous “the Eagle has landed.”
He served as lunar module pilot of Apollo 16, April 16-27, 1972. He was accompanied on the fifth manned lunar mission by spacecraft commander John W. Young and command module pilot Thomas K. Mattingly II.
Former congressman and 2019 Texas of the Year recipient Lamar Smith introduced Duke to the attendees.
“Charlie Duke was and is a true American hero,” Smith said. “He is highly revered for his courage, skills and teamwork. That he excelled as a test pilot, an Air Force officer and as an astronaut is no surprise. If you think about courage, think about Charlie in that rocket. When he was lifting off, there was no guarantee that he was going to return.”
Addressing the attendees, Duke said when he was first notified he would be honored as Texas of the Year, he thought it was a mistake.
“I was in shock,” Duke said. “I said, ‘Are you sure?’ I really meant that. I’ve never been a politician, and I’ve never been a country music star — I flunked fifth-grade choir. But as the first astronaut to be named Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference is something very, very special.”
He also spoke of the first time he became interested in aviation as a kid in South Carolina.
“I looked up into the sky — it was the beginning of the jet age — and there were these long white contrails behind these airplanes,” he said. “And I said, ‘I’d like to make a contrail one day.’”
Before Duke’s remarks, country music singer Randy Rogers came on stage to perform a song he wrote specifically for the occasion. The song’s lyrics included, “Charlie Duke took country music to the moon. He blasted off and belted out those songs from Buck and Merle,” referring to Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, who brought the Bakersfield country music sound to audiences in the early 1960s.
Apollo 16 was the first scientific expedition to inspect, survey and sample materials and surface features in the Descartes region of the rugged lunar highlands.
Duke is the youngest and one of only 12 people who have walked on the moon.
A South Carolina native, but Texan by choice, Duke has called Texas home since 1975. He and his wife Dorothy have resided in New Braunfels since 1976. They have co-authored the book “Moonwalker,” published by Olson Nelson Publishers in 1990.
A U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Duke served as a fighter-interceptor pilot with the 526th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He received his master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
While most known for his work at NASA, Duke also has spent time coaching children in athletics and inspiring students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The Texas Legislative Conference, the well-known annual statewide policy and business forum marking its 54th year, is a nonpartisan organization of Texas business and political leaders who meet annually in New Braunfels to focus on public policy issues.
This year’s event was postponed from its initially scheduled March date.
With concerns around COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines still actively in place, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce made changes to the otherwise large-scale event for the 2020 year.
In place of the traditional Texan of the Year Reception, a sit-down dinner took place to honor the Texan of the Year.
In partnership with the New Braunfels Civic Convention Center, a socially distant seating arrangement was utilized for guests’ safety during the event.
Former recipients of the Texan of the Year Award include T. Boone Pickens in 2009, Peter M. Holt in 2010, Ray Benson in 2011, Ray Perryman in 2012, John Sharp in 2013, Wallace Jefferson in 2014, Joe Straus in 2015, John Cornyn in 2016, Pike Powers in 2017, George Strait in 2018 and Lamar Smith last year.
Organizers also chose to cancel the in-person component of the Friday conference. Instead, four webinars of the planned panels will air during the second and third week of September for sponsors and ticket holders.
Panel discussions will include The Role of Science in Our Economy, Future Infrastructure Solutions for Texas, Census 2020: Impacts on Future Elections/Funding and The Future of Space Exploration.
