Comal County Commissioners will consider two more change orders for Annex renovations and revising the county’s agreement with the designer of downtown renovations during their weekly meeting Thursday.
The eighth and ninth change order for the Annex Building Renovation Project, covering interior and exterior changes, will total $213,337, split between the county ($148,262) and contractor SpawGlass Contractors ($65,075).
Combined, both will increase the cost of Annex renovations to $11.930 million but not add construction days, which after February’s freeze extended the substantial completion date from July 2 to July 12.
Commissioners will also consider amending its 2017 contract with renovation designer HDR Architecture, Inc. for Annex services. It will set future case work revisions to a lump-sum payment of $12,885, with HDR not subject to payment for additional days spent on the project.
Also Thursday, commissioners will approve recommendations by the county’s Family Protection Review Committee to distribute Family Protection Account Funds to the following nonprofits:
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA); Crisis Center of Comal County; Communities in Schools of South Central Texas; Options for Life; River City Advocacy and Counseling Center; STJC Ranch for Children; The Agape Center and Connections Individual and Family Services.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public.
To access the video and meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
