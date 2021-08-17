A Canyon High School teacher was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after her arrest on a charge that she sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said detectives arrested Emily Marie Anderson, 34, of New Braunfels, on Monday evening.
She was booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
“That charge stems from an ongoing investigation into a sexual relationship she had with a 15-year-old male victim,” Ferguson said. “At the time of the relationship, Anderson was employed as a teacher at Canyon High School in the Comal Independent School District and the victim was a student at Canyon High School.”
Ferguson said Anderson was arrested at New Braunfels Police Department headquarters. She was released Tuesday from county lockup after posting a $50,000 bond.
Steve Stanford, Comal ISD’s executive director of communications and government relations, confirmed Anderson served the 2020-21 school year at Canyon High, where she was a Special Education Inclusion Support Teacher and Assistant Cheer Sponsor.
“Ms. Anderson was placed on administrative leave this morning and she will not be returning to Canyon High School,” Dustin Davisson, CHS principal, said in a letter to parents Tuesday morning.
“The safety and security of our students is one of our highest priorities and a responsibility that we take seriously,” he added.
Davisson said Comal ISD’s human resources department compiles criminal histories in its background checks “to ensure that we have in our classroom only those individuals who have students’ best interest in mind.
“I know that it can be quite disturbing to learn that one of our teachers was charged with a crime such as this,” he said. “Please know that I, or members of my administrative staff, are available to address any concerns you may have regarding this situation.”
Ferguson said Comal ISD has been fully cooperative with this investigation, which remains ongoing by the NBPD Criminal Investigations Division.
“NBPD detectives are currently investigating whether or not there are additional victims,” he said. “Anyone who believes that they may be a victim is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.”
