Comal County residents appear to be flocking to purchase fresh-cut Christmas trees this season, seeking a bright spot in a year where bright spots have been far and few.
People who work in the real Christmas tree industry, which has been battling interest in artificial trees, are likely glad to see more shoppers searching for that particular live tree amid a worsening coronavirus toll.
A number of reasons may be driving the increased interest. More Americans are staying home for the holidays amid pandemic restrictions and are realizing that for the first time in years that they will be home to water a fresh-cut tree.
With holiday parades and festivals canceled, families also are looking for a safe way to create special Christmas memories.
Business was brisk at Stahlman’s at Bear Creek on Farm-to-Market Road 2722 on a weekday afternoon, where families were perusing trees that had arrived last week by refrigerated truck from western Oregon.
“Business has been fantastic,” said employee Jay Solo. “We opened up Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and we had the best Wednesday. We closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and then had the best Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday that this store has ever had. A number of folks have come in here and said that 2020 had been quite a year for everybody, and they want some sort of new joy and relief at their house. What better way to do it than a wonderful smelling Christmas tree to really liven things up and get you in the Christmas spirit.”
Solo said he expects to sell out of trees as soon as this weekend.
Yelena Nelson of New Braunfels, along with her husband, Jeff, and 2-year-old daughter Charlotte, were checking out real Christmas trees for the first time this year.
“We’ve always had an artificial tree, and with this year and how sad it’s been with everything going on with the world and the pandemic, we wanted something live and fresh with the smell of Christmas in our home this year. We decided to come here, and it’s wonderful.”
For Margaret Green of New Braunfels, her son Sampson Carrillo, 8, and daughter Seirsha Carrillo, 3, a trip to Stahlman’s for a tree has become an annual ritual.
“I’ve grown up with real trees, and I prefer real trees,” Green said. “The smell and look of them — it’s a nostalgic thing. We’ve been coming to Stahlman’s for five or six years in a row. I like supporting them because they are local. They always have a great selection.”
Volunteers with Buy a Tree, Change a Life, a group that sells live trees for charities such as the foster-adoption agency TruLight127 Ministries, said they have also seen brisk business.
“First, I think people are just ready for some celebrations,” said Kelly Moreland, site director at their location at 1615 FM 1044. “People came out earlier than ever before to buy trees. After the crazy year that we’ve had, I think people are ready to celebrate and have something to look forward to. Secondly, we’ve had an incredible response from people who want to support TruLight 127. Because of our partnership with them, we’ve had people who just wanted to come out and not only get a Christmas tree but get one that’s going to give back to kids.”
Moreland added that the group could also sell out their inventory of trees as soon as this weekend.
“Everyone has been home for so long, and I think everyone’s ready early this year to start looking forward to celebrating Christmas and getting together with family.”
According to Marsha Gray, executive director of the Christmas Tree Promotion Board, a national research and promotion program, many people who put up an artificial tree last year plan to buy a real tree this year, and most are citing the pandemic as the reason.
“Yes, it’s a product, it’s a decoration that you put in your home, but getting a real tree involves the choosing, the hunting for it, the family outing,” Gray said. “It really is a memory maker, it’s a day you spend together, and it really becomes much bigger than the tree itself. It’s really making family memories, and people really seem to gravitate to that right now.”
To help shoppers find a real Christmas tree shopping option in their area, the Christmas Tree Promotion Board has debuted a new zip code-based retailer locator at ItsChristmasKeepitReal.com.
An interactive map and search filters allow users to narrow the field by location and retail type.
Also on the site is a new species guide to help introduce shoppers to types of trees they may not have considered previously.
The growing interest in real trees comes after the industry has struggled to attract new, younger customers in recent years as more Americans buy artificial trees.
Between 75% and 80% of Americans who have a Christmas tree now have an artificial one, and the $1 billion market for fake trees has been growing by about 4% a year — despite them being reusable.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
