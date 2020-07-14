New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved the initial reading of an ordinance that would allow open mesh screen pool enclosures in home back yards.
The city’s current development standards consider such a structure as an extension of the main house requiring the screened enclosure to comply with the rear setback requirements of the house, typically 20 feet.
That makes the enclosures impossible to construct on typical residential lots, particularly when pools are closer to the rear property line.
Stacy Snell, the city’s planning manager, told council members the city had seen an increase in requests from residents wishing to construct screened enclosures around their swimming pools.
“Open mesh screened enclosures are common in Florida and other southern states where flying pests can reduce the level of enjoyment people experience in their backyards,” Snell said.
According to Snell, the proposed development standards for screened enclosures are based upon research of various city codes within Florida and discussions with the city’s building official.
The proposed development standards would allow all mesh screen enclosures to be attached to the rear of a house and only be required to maintain a 5-foot setback along the interior side and rear property lines.
Standards limiting the height
of the mesh structure so it’s not seen from the street in front of a house, as well as proper maintenance, have also been included in the proposed ordinance.
The proposed ordinance must undergo a second reading and vote from the council before its enactment.
Also, during the meeting, the council issued a proclamation recognizing the actions of Therren Beettner, Christopher Bowling and Nate Coehen, who were kayaking on the Guadalupe River in May when they saw Sue Ellison in distress and quickly delivered a life jacket to her, then accompanied Ellison and her family downriver and eventually approached a resident to provide her a car ride to the family’s destination.
City Attorney Valeria Acevedo delivered a presentation regarding proposed ordinance amendments relating to political activities of employees and political activities and social media guidelines for city council members. No action was taken on the item.
Also, during Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Approved an expenditure with Play & Park Structures of Southern Texas for playground resurfacing and repairs at Landa and Fischer parks for $105,396 utilizing a Buyboard contract.
• Approved annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2019-20 per the city charter.
• Approved professional services agreement with Sunland Group Inc., for an amount not to exceed $100,000 to review select permit applications for commercial building plan compliance with the adopted building, mechanical, electrical and plumbing codes.
• Approved a change order to D & M Owens on the Hinman Island Restroom Project. This change order using previously approved contingency funds from D & M Owens includes additional sidewalk, electrical and plumbing related work.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment revising parking by permit Area K to include the north side of the 200 Block of East Faust Street addresses ending in an odd number, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30.
• Approved a resolution requesting financial assistance from the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $70 million to provide costs related to the Sam C. McKenzie, Jr. Water Reclamation Facility Expansion.
• Approved a resolution requesting financial assistance from the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $40 million to provide costs related to the Surface Water Treatment Plant expansion.
• Approved transfer of about 35.5 acres of real property located at 355 FM 306 from New Braunfels Utilities to the city of New Braunfels; and the leaseback of the property.
• Approved a resolution authorizing publication of the city’s intention to issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $17 million for construction of Fire Station #7 and a fire training facility.
• Gave direction to staff regarding the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, Citizen Participation Plan, Fair Housing Plan and Annual Action Plan, including funding recommendations for program year 2020.
