Early voting begins Tuesday for the Nov. 3 elections, which will mark several firsts.
It will be the first general election under the COVID-19 pandemic, the first following the state’s elimination of straight-ticket voting, and the first to ballot candidates and issues in the May election postponed by the coronavirus.
Comal County officials tested voting machines on Friday, and 50 will be situated at seven early polling sites through Oct. 30. They are also assuring that social distancing and sanitation protocols will be in place to protect voters at all locations.
About 65% of voters are projected to cast early and absentee ballots during early voting, which Gov. Greg Abbott has extended to 17 days. The remaining 35% are expected Election Day, likely deciding (or possibly delaying) the premier race between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger and Delaware Sen. Joe Biden.
Statewide races include former Air Force helicopter pilot and Democrat MJ Hegar against three-term GOP U.S. Sen. John Cornyn; Democrat Chrysta Castañeda against Republican Jim Wright for railroad commissioner; and several justices for the Texas Supreme Court, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and state district courts of appeals.
County Clerk Bobbie Koepp said as of Thursday, 115,370 residents had registered to vote before the Oct. 5 deadline. Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said the elections office is continuing to mail absentee ballots, which on Friday totaled 6,300 of 10,000 projected.
COVID-19 protective measures
Koepp and Jaqua said all polling sites will be COVID-19 protected throughout both balloting periods. Measures will enforce proper social distancing between individuals and voting machines; Plexiglas screens at voting check-in and other locations requiring face-to-face contact; sanitizing all voting machines and equipment after each use; providing hand sanitizer and daily screenings of 225 poll workers for COVID-19 symptoms.
Koepp said the county is still under Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order 29, stating individuals must wear face coverings over the nose and mouth when inside commercial or other buildings open to the public. However, the order exempts face coverings for active voters, those assisting voters, and poll watchers or judges actively administering elections.
County poll workers were mandated to wear face coverings for the July primary runoffs but are now “highly recommended.” Jaqua said most of the other measures will remain in place.
“It will be just like we did in July,” she said. “We will use alcohol wipes for the iPads and tablets, and all other surfaces and Plexiglas screens. All of the workers will be wearing gloves.
“We’re going to make sure we protect people as much as possible.”
Already elected
Voters in both counties elected several candidates without opposition for four-year terms in November during the March 3 party primaries and July 14 runoffs.
In Comal County, GOP primary winners securing four-year terms included Charles Stephens II, County Court at Law No. 2 justice; Bruce Boyer, 22nd District Court justice; Dib Waldrip, 433rd District Court justice; Kristen Hoyt, tax assessor-collector; Mark Reynolds, sheriff; Deborah Linnartz Wigington, County Court at Law No. 3 justice; Charles Motz, Precinct 1 constable; Mark Cheatum, Precinct 2 constable; Craig Ackerman, Precinct 3 constable, and Shane Rapp, Precinct 4 constable.
In Guadalupe County, Republican primary winners guaranteed four-year terms included Bill Old II, First 25th District Court justice; Jessica Richard Crawford, Second 25th District Court justice; Greg Seidenberger, Precinct 1 commissioner; Michael Carpenter, Precinct 3 commissioner; Arnold Zwicke, sheriff; David Willborn, county attorney; Daryl John, tax assessor-collector; James Springer, Precinct 1 constable; Mark Reyes, Precinct 2 constable; Michael Skrobarcek, Precinct 3 constable, and Harvey Faulkner, Precinct 4 constable.
Contested races
Comal County races feature Democrat Wendy Davis, libertarian Arthur DiBianca and Green Party candidate Tommy Wakely versus Republican District 15 U.S. Rep. Chip Roy; GOP incumbent Donna Eccleston, Democrat Lindsay Poisel and libertarian Ivan Foster for Precinct 1 commissioner; GOP incumbent Kevin Webb and Democrat Colette Nies for Precinct 3 commissioner; and District 73 Texas House Rep. Kyle Biedermann and Democrat Stephanie Phillips.
Voters in both counties will choose GOP nominee Jenny Garcia Sharon, libertarian Mark Loewe, independent Jason Mata Sr. or Democratic District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett; and GOP nominee Lani Popp, libertarian Stephanie Berlin or Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau for Place 5 on the State Board of Education.
Guadalupe County voters will select Republican Monica De La Cruz Hernandez, libertarian Ross Lynn Leone or Democratic District 15 U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez; Democratic Texas District 21 Sen. Judith Zaffirini or GOP challenger Frank Pomeroy; and Texas House District 44 Rep. John Kuempel, Democrat Robert Bohmfalk or libertarian Julian Mardock.
Other races
In addition to the national, state and county offices, voters in both counties will select trustees in the New Braunfels Independent School District, directors in the Bulverde Rural Library District and ratify the creation and rules governing the Lake Dunlap Water Control Improvement District.
Municipal elections will decide issues/or and elect leaders in the cities of Lone Oak Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, Schertz, Selma, New Berlin, Lake Placid and Lake McQueeney; Navarro ISD, Marion ISD, Nixon-Smiley ISD and San Marcos ISD, boards of directors in the Green Valley Special Utility District and Trinity-Glen Rose Conservation District.
Jaqua said everything on Comal ballots will take voters longer to get through. She assured all who are in line when polls close each day will get their chance to vote.
“Each page of the Verity system (ballot) will address a specific election,” she said. “There will be many more for the 24 sites on Election Day, but each site won’t has as many as they had in the past because of social distancing — they must be 6 feet apart.
“We’re anticipating long lines and a lot of requests for curbside services, which will be available at all locations,” Jaqua said. “At the elections office, half of the parking lot will be devoted to curbside services only.”
The busiest polls are expected to be the Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde, St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake, and county Elections Center during early voting, with the Mammen and Tye Preston libraries, Comal County Senior Center and Columbus Hall busiest on Election Day.
Elections info
State law requires all voters to present approved photo IDs at polling sites. Those without can cast ballots by providing another form of identification, such as a utility bill, and sign affidavits at polling locations. Lists of approved and alternative IDs are available at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov.
The League of Women Voters 2020 general election voter guides are in weekend editions of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung (Comal County) and Seguin Gazette (Guadalupe County) and available online at lwvcomal.org and Vote411.org.
The last day ballot-by-mail applications will be accepted is Friday, Oct. 23. For election information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early voting and Election Day, visit www.votecomal.com or www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
Jaqua said voters accessing votecomal.com can plug in their addresses for the closest polling sites. She said confirmations of mailed in ballots will appear beginning Wednesday at votecomal.com and subsequently at the Texas SOS site, votetexas.com.
“Those who were registered in another Texas county and moved into Comal County and were not able to change registrations by the deadline will be able to vote a limited ballot — only at the main elections office on Seguin Avenue,” she said.
