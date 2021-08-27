Comal and Guadalupe county officials this week saluted Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s selections of mobility projects for its short-term Transportation Improvement Program.
Expansions of the Dry Comal Creek Hike and Bike Trail and Barbarosa Road in New Braunfels, reconstruction of Cordova Road and street improvements in Seguin, and improvements for Farm to Market Roads 1103, 1518 and FM 2252 were selected in the AAMPO’s Transportation Policy Board’s next TIP, covering fiscal years 2023-26.
“We felt pretty good that we were successful in getting those projects approved and funded,” Comal County Engineer Tom Hornseth said after the county received about $18 million for projects administered and constructed through the Texas Department of Transportation.
“We’ve been working a long time, since 2012, to get some of these projects selected,” Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. “This is definitely been one of the most successful project calls ever for us. The projects are huge positives for the region and for all of us in both counties.
“Everyone just saw the Census numbers, with the city of New Braunfels growing so much and Guadalupe County getting close to it as far as (population) numbers. We used to have county roads that saw 200 to 400 cars a day now averaging 7,000 to 10,000 cars. We definitely need these MPO funding to expand these roads and purchase these rights of way.”
The TIP covers four years but is updated every two years. Available money varies throughout both periods, but projects are cooperatively developed to ensure they meet short and long range regional mobility plans.
Previous AAMPO funds went into the $45.3 million expansion of Loop 337 between Interstate 35 and Hillcrest Drive, and the $14.2 million River Road overpass, which is now under construction.
Comal County Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb chairs the AAMPO, which directs state and federal funding for mobility projects in Comal, Bexar, Guadalupe and portions of Kendall counties.
“It’s laid out year-by-year,” Webb said of the process. “We’re working through the MPO to see where each of the entities’ projects line up as a readiness perspective.
“In the case of FM 2252, there’s already work going on out there, we’re hoping that will be funded earlier in the TIP. FM 2252 has become a really important connector because it parallels Interstate 35 and there’s a lot of traffic going to and from that area, in Garden Ridge and in between New Braunfels and San Antonio.”
None of the local projects were subject to Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality guidelines, such as those mandated by the federal government on Bexar County, which currently has a marginal air-quality nonattainment designation.
Selected mobility projects are reimbursed for 80% of construction costs; the submitting agency would fund a 20% local match and absorb all costs for engineering and environmental studies, right-of-way purchases, construction management and project administration.
Projects totaling $654.4 million were submitted by agencies for TIP consideration. About $346.1 million in funding went to those that were scored on public input, promising 20% cash or in-kind matching funds, and other factors. The last funding category has several steps remaining that will delay TIP finalization until at least May 23, 2022.
Selected projects will begin in stages between 2023 and 2026 but those without matching funds or right-of-way acquisitions could be delayed until 2028 or longer. Also participating in the AAMPO process were TPB members Kutscher, New Braunfels District 1 City Council Member Shane Hines and Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen and Technical Advisory Board members Hornseth, New Braunfels City Engineer Garry Ford, and New Braunfels Parks Development Manager Ylda Capriccioso.
The first rounds of AAMPO technical scoring preceded a series of public input online sessions that helped push several Comal and Guadalupe county projects over the top in June.
Project wins
New Braunfels won funding to start the widening of Barbarosa Road (Saur Lane in Guadalupe County) between FM 1101 and Saengerhalle Road ($11.1 million), and the Dry Comal Creek Hike and Bike Trail past Walnut Street to Elizabeth Avenue ($1.558 million) and improving Common Street sidewalks between Liberty Avenue and Loop 337 ($1.322 million).
“Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane in the city of New Braunfels (goes) into east Guadalupe County, which is why it is so beneficial for both municipalities,” Kutscher said.
Added Ford: “The AAMPO and partner agencies all worked together to select a good mix of projects benefiting New Braunfels and the region,” he said. “Barbarosa is an important project provides access to the airport and supports growth in both communities. And the Dry Comal has been on our list for quite some time, so we’re excited to get that funded.”
Comal County will see $15.7 million to continue the expansion of FM 2252, or Nacogdoches Road, past the FM 3009 intersection, and add shoulders and operational improvements to the venue between FM 3009 and State Highway 46. The county will see $3.5 million for the first stage of pedestrian improvements near the FM 306/FM 2673 intersection.
“The pedestrian project on FM 306 is primarily a pedestrian connector linking both parts of the river, upstream and downstream, where many people do their tubing,” Webb said. “But it’s a project that will provide safer crossings at those intersections, where there’s high-speed traffic going down FM 306.
“It’s a very early step in a larger overall project that will include the widening of FM 306 going into New Braunfels and the expansion of the bridges near the FM 2673 intersection.”
The city of Seguin and Guadalupe County put up $5 million each for the $22.256 million Cordova Road project, which will realign the road at State Highway 46, expand the venue to four lanes with raised medians and/or center turn lanes, and add shared-use paths. The $2.4 million Stratton-Jefferson-Guadalupe-Nelda street improvement project in Seguin will add sidewalks, crosswalks, retaining walls and shared lane markings.
Improving FM 1103 from Rodeo Way to Main Street ($17.2 million) and from Main Street to FM 78 in Cibolo ($13.1 million), are also huge to Guadalupe County, as is expanding FM 1518 from FM 78 to Interstate 10 in Schertz ($13.6 million), are needed projects, Kutscher said.
Other selected Guadalupe County projects included bicycle/pedestrian funding for bike lanes and sidewalks along Lookout Road in Selma ($2.9 million) and Town Creek Trail in Cibolo ($1.1 million).
Study pending
Not included is quick relief for the continuing congestion at the State Highway 46/Interstate 35 intersection — the biggest headache for drivers headed to and from New Braunfels and Seguin. City and county officials are still awaiting Texas Department of Transportation’s study of the location, which won’t be complete for several more months.
“It will take about eight to 10 months to complete that study,” said Kutscher, who met with area officials and TxDOT engineers last week. “The majority of the study is done; there may be some different options or ideas that will come forward, but it’s good to see that there’s movement — because a couple of years ago it was only conversation.”
