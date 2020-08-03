Two more Comal County residents have died from COVID-19, for a total of 56, county health officials said Monday.
Both deaths were residents of New Braunfels nursing homes.
A man in his 70s from Kirkwood Manor died at the facility July 25. The COVID-19 test taken before his death returned positive Saturday.
A man in his 70s from Colonial Manor died Saturday at the facility.
Fourteen residents of Kirkwood Manor and eight residents of Colonial Manor have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Officials also reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing that total to 2,157.
Of the new cases, 10 are confirmed and three are probable; 11 are New Braunfels-area residents, one is from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, and one is from the Garden Ridge area. Four are younger than 30, seven are in their 30s or 40s, and two are in their 50s or 60s. None are older than 70.
Recoveries and hospitalizations
Comal County also confirmed 62 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 1,216. With 56 deaths, the county now has 885 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. That’s the smallest number since July 15 and the fourth consecutive decline. Of them, 53 are hospitalized, a decline of three from Friday.
On Monday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 33 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 15 are in intensive care beds, and 10 are on ventilators. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents, and likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
FBI seeking individuals tested at NB healthcare facility
Federal authorities are asking residents who received a COVID-19 test at a local healthcare facility to contact them.
The FBI in San Antonio is seeking to warn members of the public who were tested for COVID-19 at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in New Braunfels in the last several weeks.
In a press release, the FBI said authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility “should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection.”
The FBI statement did not indicate why the facility should not have used those tests.
Attempts to contact Living Health for comment were unsuccessful on Monday.
Individuals tested at this facility are asked to contact the FBI by calling (210) 225-6741, prompt #1 or online at tips.fbi.gov.
Those individuals are also encouraged to contact their primary care physician, local health department, free-standing ER, or nearby urgent care facility for re-testing.
In a statement, county health officials said they were aware of the allegations concerning COVID-19 testing at Living Health, but could not comment on the investigation.
However, county health officials confirmed Living Health did not report any tests to the county and that no tests from that facility are part of the county’s COVID-19 data.
The best way for any resident to be tested for COVID-19 is by calling the Office of Public Health testing hotline at 830-221-1120 to make an appointment.
As of Monday morning, Public Health has received reports of 13,069 tests conducted with 1,679 confirmed cases and 478 probable cases.
Comal County’s positivity rate is now 16.50%, essentially unchanged from Friday’s 16.47% rate.
Public health experts say the goal is to hold the positivity rate below 6%.
Case locations
Of the 2,157 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:
• 1,623 from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County
• 319 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch
• 110 from south of Canyon Lake
• 54 from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer
• 43 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz
• 8 from Fair Oaks Ranch
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Probable case definition
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:
• A positive quick-result antigen test
• Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
• Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case
A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
