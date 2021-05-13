Citing fewer residents requesting COVID-19 vaccines, Comal County plans to conclude mass vaccination clinics with two next week and at least one in mid-June.
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said the county should be proud of the successful rollout of Moderna vaccines, with her office administering more than 33,000 first and second doses among the more than 109,000 administered throughout the county.
“We’re estimating 40% of our eligible population (16 and older) is fully vaccinated,” she told county commissioners Thursday morning. “Due to the huge success of these clinics, it brings us to a turning point.”
The county had readied up to 4,000 vaccines for clinics held May 5-6 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, but only distributed 2,563 doses for the two days. Fraser said the next clinics will be Tuesday (for second doses) and Wednesday at the Civic Center.
More than 2,000 have signed up for the final first-dose clinic Wednesday. The last second-dose clinic will be Tuesday, June 15.
“Public Health will continue to schedule people for clinics at (its office at) 1297 Church Hill Drive,” Fraser said. She said the county is preparing to receive Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and under recently cleared to receive vaccines. Parents can schedule appointments by calling 830-221-1150. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m.-Noon and 1-5 p.m.
“The state made some changes as to where you don’t have to order 1,170 doses but can get them in increments of six, which is beneficial for us as we prepare (to vaccinate) this new age group,” she said.
“We’re still working with local fire and EMS to set up vaccines for homebound patients in the county, which New Braunfels and Canyon Lake (departments) helped on last week. If there is someone who is truly homebound and can’t get to a clinic, call and we’ll pass along the information.”
Fraser said the county is also working with outfitters and other tourist-related operations to get their employees vaccinated before the season begins in earnest in a few weeks.
“There are 50 providers in Comal County now administering COVID-19 vaccines, so we don’t have thousands of people waiting to get vaccines anymore,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “That makes is possible for us to begin the transition away from mass clinics and return vaccine efforts to our public health department.”
Also during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners approved amending Texas Department of State Health Services grant contracts — totaling $909,272 and $293,648 — that will enable public health to proves COVID-19 related paperwork.
“We have three temporary employees right now and this will allow us to keep them,” Fraser said. “We have boxes upon boxes of data entry forms from the 33,000 vaccines we’ve given out and we’ve got to get it entered into the system. (The funds) will allow us to get it done before the grant year ends (in 2022).”
Thursday’s numbers
Fraser said the county had 30 more COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, with 25 new cases, five backlogged cases for a total of 10,626 cases. There were no additional deaths (320 overall) and 330 active cases. Seven are hospitalized, with county hospitals reporting 13 patients, including three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
Fraser said the county’s molecular positivity rate was at 5.37%, compared to the state’s 4.49%, and the county’s antigen positivity rate was at 4.43%, compared to the state’s 3.54%.
The area’s Trauma Service Area Service Score, which measures unit capacity in a 22-county region that includes Comal County, was at 3.68%. The county reported 38 recoveries and 9,976 total recoveries.
Nineteen of the new cases stem from New Braunfels, seven are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one from south of Canyon Lake, two from the Garden Ridge area and one from Fair Oaks. Twelve are in their 20s or under 20, eight are in their 30s or 40s, nine are in their 50s and 60s and one is 70 or older.
The county reports 93,457 tests have led to 5,659 confirmed cases, 4,943 probable cases and 24 suspect cases.
