On the first anniversary of reporting its first case, numbers of new and active COVID-19 cases dropped to their lowest levels since last fall.
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser reported only five new cases — three confirmed and two probable — the lowest daily total since Oct. 5. There were only 115 cases during the past week that raised the county’s total of infections to 9,495.
The 246 active confirmed and possible cases are the lowest since Nov. 12, and 41 are hospitalized. There were no additional COVID-19 deaths, which remained at 303. Four of the new cases are from New Braunfels and one from north of Canyon Lake. Two are residents in their 20s, two are in their 30s or 40s and one is 70 or older.
County residents have undergone 68,050 tests that led to 5,000 confirmed cases, 4,474 probable cases and 21 suspect cases. County hospitals are now caring for 10 COVID-19 patients, with six in intensive care and one on a ventilator. That hospital number is up slightly, but the ventilator number is the lowest since Nov. 9. Twenty-four recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours for a total of 8,936.
The county’s molecular positivity rate was 26.48% on Wednesday, and its antigen positivity rate was at 3.37%. The Area P Trauma Service Area Service Score, measuring hospital capacity in a 22-county region that includes Comal County and San Antonio, was at 4.43% on Tuesday.
Exactly one year ago, on March 18, 2020, the city of New Braunfels and Comal County had issued disaster declarations and activated emergency operations after the county confirmed its first positive virus case, then believed to be travel-related.
That day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state public health disaster and issued his first virus-related executive order that went into effect at midnight March 20. It banned social gatherings of more than 10 at any time at one location, closed bars and restaurants, prohibited visits to nursing homes and extended care facilities, and closed public and private schools.
That was all in the rear view mirror on Thursday, as the county entered its second of three days of distributing 6,000 vaccines this week at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
