Comal County's COVID-19 death toll reached 80 on Friday morning, as health officials announced the death of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
Both were New Braunfels residents, with the man dying on Aug. 6 and the woman — a resident of Kirkwood Manor — dying on Aug. 12.
The woman's death marks the seventh associated with Kirkwood Manor this week, and the 21st since the pandemic began.
The county also added nine new cases of the disease with only 30 reports of additional tests. Its positivity rate is now 15.67%, a slight increase from Thursday’s rate of 15.64%.
Of the nine new cases, seven are confirmed and two are probable. Five are New Braunfels-area residents, two are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives south of Canyon Lake, and one lives north of Canyon Lake. Three are younger than 30, two are in their 30s or 40s, three are in their 50s or 60s, and one is older than 70.
The county also reported four more recoveries from the disease for a total of 2,263. The county has had 2,857 cases since the pandemic began with 514 of those cases still active. Seventy-three of those Comal County patients are now hospitalized.
On Friday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients with eight of those in intensive care beds and six using ventilators. The local hospitals have both county and non-county residents counted among their numbers.
As of Friday morning, the county's office of public health received reports of 18,234 tests with 2,270 confirmed and 587 probable. That total number stood at 18,204 on Thursday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The county also released information on local long-term residential care facilities with active cases and deaths as of Friday.
- Colonial Manor, New Braunfels: 40 cases (18 residents, 22 staff)
- Eden Hill, New Braunfels: 1 case (1 staff)
- Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels: 1 case (1 staff)
- Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels: 3 cases (1 resident, 2 staff) 7 deaths
- Legend Oaks, New Braunfels: 8 cases (6 residents, 2 staff)
- Memory Care of New Braunfels: 2 cases (2 staff)
Legend Oaks is accepting COVID-19 positive residents, but county officials say its number represents cases that were identified prior to admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.