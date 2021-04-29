Keith Lane, who has been serving as interim police chief since late last year, will have the interim title replaced with a more permanent designation.
New Braunfels officials on Thursday announced the selection of Lane as the new chief of police for the New Braunfels Police Department.
The selection comes following a nationwide search by the city, assisted by the Keller-based executive recruitment firm of Strategic Government Resources.
A field of 62 candidates from 15 states — including 35 from Texas — was narrowed down to four finalists who visited New Braunfels this week for in-person interviews and tours of the community and meetings with officers and employees at the police department.
“Although we were impressed with the qualifications and professionalism of all four candidates, Chief Lane rose to the top as the person best suited to lead the New Braunfels Police Department,” said New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno. “Chief Lane’s law enforcement and management experience will be key as he assumes command of this growing police department.”
Lane previously served in Haltom City for 15 years in various capacities, including chief of police, director of public safety and city manager.
Lane holds a master’s degree in public administration from Colorado Christian University, a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Texas State University.
He has also attended the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
“I am honored to be named the chief of police of the New Braunfels Police Department,” Lane said. “The officers and employees of NBPD are some of the finest I have seen in my law enforcement career, and I’m excited about the future of this department.”
Lane told the Herald-Zeitung earlier this week that he is “an employee-culture kind of guy.”
“I’d like to do what we were able to do in Haltom City, where it was very tumultuous for a long time,” he said. “It suffered through a series of pretty bad chiefs and even some officers went to jail — it was a real upheaval. What I was able to do there is establish relationships where we treated our customers and each other with dignity, honor and respect. When you do that, it filters out to everybody.”
The top job pays between $105,241 and $178,911 annually, according to the city.
Reporter Will Wright contributed to this story.
