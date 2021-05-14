Records indicate May is one of Comal County’s rainiest months of the year — and only halfway through this month it is close to matching those expectations.
The area is set for a third round of consecutive rainy days next week. New Braunfels Regional Airport gauges unofficially recorded 1.87 inches on May 1 and another 1.07 inches Tuesday en route to 3.03 inches total — 1.65 inches over average — through the first 14 days of May.
“There’s a good chance we could see between 2 and 3 inches of more rain next week,” said Cory Van Pelt, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at the airport. “The most and the worst could be Tuesday night into Wednesday, the next chance for severe weather.”
On Friday, Van Pelt said it was too soon to predict exact precipitation totals with the next round of storms, which could begin Saturday and last throughout next week. There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout Saturday and a 60% chance before dusk on Sunday. Chances drop to 30% through Monday before escalating as high as 70% Tuesday into Wednesday, when nickel- to dime-sized hail – similar to what evening commuters saw last Tuesday evening – could accompany the accompany the lightning, heavy rain and high winds.
“Most of that was west of us,” Van Pelt said of the hail that fell between San Antonio and Austin earlier this week, and ranged up to baseballs and softballs east and west of the area overnight April 30 into May 1. “It’s too early to forecast how severe it could be next week.”
Van Pelt said the entire rain event could last throughout all of next week. The dry air that accompanied the recent cold front dropped high temperatures into the 70s earlier this week gave way to increased humidity by Friday night and was completely gone by Saturday morning.
Through next week, highs are forecast in the low 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
“We’ll have maybe one more round of cool weather,” Van Pelt said of the long-range forecast, which, as always, will be more typical – featuring the usual blazing heat with Texas summers.
“We won’t see many more cool days after June 1,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.