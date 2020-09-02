Comal County's active COVID-19 cases dropped again on Wednesday as health officials reported 74 recoveries from the disease and 19 new cases.
Since the pandemic started, the county has reported 3,024 cases of COVID-19 with 2,551 of those recovered. Fifty-six Comal County patients are hospitalized with the disease while 87 patients have died. The county has 386 active cases.
Of the 19 new cases, 13 are confirmed and six are probable. Fourteen of those cases are in New Braunfels, one is in South Comal County, three are in the Bulverde/Spring Branch regions and one in Fair Oaks.
Two of those cases are in their 20s, five are in their 30s or 40s, five are in their 50s or 60s, and 6 are older than 70.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, with four in intensive care beds and two on ventilators. Those patients are a mix of county and non-county residents.
As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 20,806 tests with 2,395 confirmed cases and 629 probable cases. That's an increase of 701 tests from Tuesday's report.
The seven-day positivity rate for Wednesday is 8.526%. It was 9.147% on Tuesday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.