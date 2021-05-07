Comal Independent School District trustees considered budget reports and approved hiring additional staffers for the 2021-22 school year during their workshop session Thursday.
First, they approved one-time COVID-19 resource stipend of $300 for each full-time employee and $150 for all part-time employees at an approximate combined cost of $1,001,010.
David Andersen, district CFO, and Crystal Hermesch, executive director of school finance, reviewed 2020-21 financials and a presented a preliminary look at revenue and expenditures for the 2021-22 budget, which trustees are slated to approve June 24 to go into effect July 1.
Trustees approved $775,370 for the final major purchases of furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new Pieper High School, opening in August at 810 Kinder Parkway in San Antonio. They also approved $243,143 for a CISD warehouse box truck and band trailers at Canyon Lake and Davenport high schools.
Bobbi Supak, executive director of human resources and customer service, said the district will need more professionals next year.
“Our district is projected to grow by 1,120 new students in the next school year,” she said.
“As we reach approximately 27,000 students, we will need additional teachers, special education (SPED) teachers, instructional and SPED support paraprofessionals, and additional support services staff to meet the growing and changing needs of the district.”
The Texas Education Code dictates public schools must formally notify professional staffers on their standing at least 10 educational days prior to the end of the district’s school year. After meeting in executive session, trustees approved Superintendent Andrew Kim’s recommended actions regarding probationary and term-contracted personnel.
The district said the projected cost of $9.5 million will add up to 117 positions in opening Pieper HS, extend grade levels at Davenport HS and Hill Country College Preparatory HS, and add up to 60 additional positions at other campuses throughout the district.
On Monday, Comal ISD trustees will canvass vote totals from the May 1 elections that saw Tim Hennessee (District 1) and Courtney Biasatti (District 2) elected as trustees for new three-year terms.
They, along with unopposed incumbent Michelle Ann Ross (District 5), will take office during the May 20 board meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the district’s Support Services Building board room, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels. For more, visit the district’s website, www.comalisd.org.
Why are they spending extra money when so many property owners, their employers, have taken a hard hit from the pandemic? I personally know people that gave up their mortgage from the lockdowns. When are they going to get the picture?
