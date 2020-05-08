For the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began seven weeks ago, New Braunfels City Council will gather Monday in the final full meeting for Mayor Barron Casteel, Mayor Pro Tem and District 5 Council Member Wayne Peters and District 6 Council Member Leah Garcia.
Term limits will end their six-year council runs after Rusty Brockman (mayor), Jason Hurta (District 5) and James Blakey (District 6) are sworn into office on May 26. It will also be the first meeting after several conducted over Zoom teleconferencing in recent weeks, and after the first full weekend of city river parks returning to business.
Post-virus issues
City Manager Robert Camareno said reopening the parks for the first time since closing the venues March 26 to prevent spread of the virus, will be a two-week test balloon leading into the Memorial Day weekend.
Prince Solms and Hinman Island parks and City Tube Chute reopened Friday, with Cypress Bend and River Acres parks reopening Saturday. All will be open between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily but under limited capacity gauged by the numbers of available slots in adjacent parking areas.
“We’re reopening river parks and park facilities and trying to get staffed up between now and (Memorial Day),” Camareno said. “We have to make sure we have an adequate number of lifeguards and we’re performing maintenance to get everything up and running again June 1.”
Floating remains closed under the San Antonio Street Bridge, which is still slated to open to river traffic by the holiday. The Last Tubers Exit will remain closed this weekend.
Economic reviews
In the meantime, the city has begun addressing post-virus improvements for the local economy.
Council on Monday will consider measures that temporarily reduce annual sidewalk and outdoor café use and licensing fees paid by downtown venues to $20, and offering them $2,000 grants to establish e-commerce sales portals.
The city will release results from a survey conducted by the city and Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce to gauge impacts of the coronavirus crisis. Camareno said 91 venues, including those experiencing the worst economic effects of the pandemic – accommodations, food service, hospitality, personal services and tourism-related operations – participated.
“We’ll address them by each sector and break down operational statuses, such as if they were closed or open during crisis, voluntarily or because of the governor’s order,” Camareno said. “We’ll provide information on pre-COVID-19 revenues but we also want to see other impacts, like if they had supply chain issues, increased operating costs, had access to capital, or fewer customers. Just a lot of good data we can use in possibly developing assistance programs.”
Last council session
On April 27 council members approved:
• Appointments of incumbents David Kneuper and Brandon Mund to the Downtown Board for terms ending May 31, 2023; mayoral appointments of John Archer, Marc Hamilton and Kevin Webb to the Reinvestment Zone No. 1 (TIRZ) board of directors and New Braunfels Development Authority for terms ending May 29, 2022; appointment of Graham Hauptman to the Airport Advisory Board for a term ending May 12, 2023.
• Appointment of Kristen Carden to the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation board of directors for a term ending Oct. 9, 2020; appointments of Andy Bujanos, Rick Myrick and Rebekah Helton to the Watershed Advisory Committee for terms ending April 18, 2022 (Bujanos) and April 18, 2023 (Myrick, Helton); appointments of Alan Luke, Kathy Meurin and Bret Bradberry to the Central Texas Technology Center Advisory Board for terms ending April 26, 2021 and April 26, 2023.
• Contracts with Terrill & Waldrop to represent the city in two legal actions; a job order contract with Seidel Construction and appropriate budget amendment to restore walls around the downtown restroom facility; a $111,160 task order with Sullivan Contracting Services to improve New Braunfels Utilities’ Headwaters at the Comal property project expenditures to provide temporary quarters for staff and equipment during construction of a new Fire Station No. 3.
• Second and final readings of ordinances to amend special use definitions and zoning codes addressing landscaping, tree preservation, public trees and screening; rezoning of properties addressed at 2272 Farm-to-Market Road 1044 and 80 acres southeast of the 700 block of Saengerhalle Road; restricting parking on Comal Avenue near Lindheimer Plaza.
• Second and final readings of ordinances rezoning properties located on the north side of N. Conrads Lane between Black Cloud Drive and Union Pacific Railroad; rezoning and special use permits for a short-term rental at 274 E. Zink Street.
• Failed for lack of a second a proposal allowing recorded outdoor music through overhead speakers at a property addressed at 1440 N. Walnut Avenue.
Monday agenda items
After Camareno updates on city virus response measures and Anne Miller’s presentation on the city’s 175th anniversary, council members will discuss and consider approving:
• Granting Comal County a conditional permit for a freestanding sign that exceeds city size and height limits for the newly renovated Landa Building at 199 Main Plaza; a pilot program to utilize reverse entry parking along Playground Drive in Landa Park.
• Contracts and expenditures for various city services, vehicles and equipment; a resolution supporting New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. recommended city expenditure of up to $410,000 for HVAC replacement at Central Texas Technology Center; creation of J-O Ranch Municipal Utility District, located within city extraterritorial jurisdiction;
Tuning in
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
The citizen commentary portion of Monday’s meeting is still suspended. Questions should be submitted before noon to CitizenComments@nbtexas.org, or leave voicemails at 830-221-4299, or a submitted form to www.nbtexas.org/comment. Comments will be distributed to city council members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.