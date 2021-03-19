The actual year of New Braunfels 175th anniversary may have passed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but hopefully the celebration of the city and its history is still ahead, organizers said this week.
It was a year ago that the city was supposed to celebrate its 175th Anniversary with parades, a time capsule unveiling and fireworks. It was also a year ago that the pandemic arrived — which delayed the time capsule event, community blessing and breakfast, large gala and parades.
But with the situation improving, businesses allowed to operate at 100%, the mask mandate lifted, and thousands of people getting vaccinated each week, organizers are moving forward with early planning.
Depending on city and state guidelines, social distancing and masks will be addressed as planning continues, said Anne Miller, 175th Anniversary committee chair.
Miller said she is hopeful the city will finally have its anniversary.
“We’re still having something unless COVID takes another turn for the worse and throws us for a loop in October — then I don’t know what we’ll do,” Miller said.
Founders Day Parade
The 175th Anniversary Founders Day Parade is tentatively planned for July 3, in conjunction with the Sophienburg Museum’s Old Time Fourth of July Patriotic Parade and Program.
The parade normally winds through downtown, ending with a program on Main Plaza, but the details are not complete for this year yet. The museum’s July 4th event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The event still needs to be approved by the city, and even if it is, plans are tentative depending on the pandemic.
“That will be tied in with the city,” Miller said. “We just have to get everything approved and run past city council.”
The parade was originally scheduled for March 21, 2020 and all previous entries will be honored for the rescheduled one. The route will be published on the 175th Anniversary’s website.
Other Events
Besides the main parade, other events such as the river parade are being planned by ear, Miller said.
The river parade is likely scheduled for Labor Day weekend, which would be outside and socially distanced.
The 175th Founders Day Gala is scheduled for Oct. 15 on a Friday night, but the committee needs to get it approved by the city.
If Wurstfest happens in November, then the committee must find a different location for the gala that is not the Stelzenplatz Area on Wurstfest grounds, as originally planned.
Wurstfest is scheduled for Nov. 5-14.
The grand gala was going to feature the Texas Jam band featuring artists from Ace in the Hole Band, but it is unknown what entertainment will be available now, Miller said.
“We’re trying to confirm a definite location but don’t have that in stone yet,” Miller said. “We know we won’t be able to do it on Wurstfest grounds, and we hoped Wurstfest goes on, since it will be too close.”
Time Capsule
The unburying of the 125th time capsule last year unveiled many items which still need to be picked up at the Sophienburg Museum. A list of all the items is on the 175th Anniversary website.
The community blessing and breakfast accompanying it last year were canceled, but the committee is planning to have the community blessing, which the New Braunfels Ministerial Alliance is now planning.
Up in the Air
Miller said she was disappointed the 175th Anniversary was postponed last year, but it was a decision made out of safety and love for the community.
“What our main concern was keeping everybody as safe and healthy as we could and didn’t want to push it and then something happen and it spread because of an event we put on,” Miller said. “What we’re trying to be is conscientious of the city of New Braunfels and the people who want to participate.”
Miller said similarly, the Fredericksburg 175th Anniversary was also delayed out of caution.
“We want to do this but we want to do it where it’s right for everybody,” Miller said.
