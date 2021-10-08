New Braunfels ISD this week celebrated its new middle school off Settlers Crossing that opened this fall.
On Monday, administration, students and student organizations such as the New Braunfels ISD choir celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 189,500 square feet campus which can hold up to 1,500 students.
New Braunfels Middle School costs $54 million and is part of the 2018 bond which totaled $118,341,000. Its name will not change, district officials said.
The campus was built to accommodate projected student growth in the district’s east side as a feeder school for five elementary schools, NBISD officials said.
The school boasts 12 science wet labs and three computer labs, NBISD officials said.
It also has full band and choir areas, “learning stairs” in the cafeteria and a life skills suite.
The campus was designed with innovative ways to utilize space, such as using more than 2,000 square feet of “flex space” with movable dividers so students can break into groups.
“The goal of the design was to maximize learning space, provide windows in every classroom, have a compact building footprint with low energy consumption and flexible support spaces for large group instruction,” district officials said during the ceremony.
The main entrance has a canopy and is made of stone and metal masonry work leading into the school.
From the main corridor looking at the entrance, the gym is on the left side while the band hall is on the right, with sunlight flooding in from the upper windows.
The “learning stairs” is an open space with wide “stairs” on the right students can sit on and study while the left side is for walking.
There is also a football field with artificial turf and four tennis courts.
Bus drop-off is near the tennis courts and the academic wing is a three-floor wing all the way at the back.
The middle school is part of the last big 2018 bond projects wrapping up.
“With the support of the taxpayers who voted to fund the 2018 bond, we are now able to ensure another generation of students will have a safe place to learn and grow,” NBISD board of trustees president Wes Clark said.
What’s ahead
The district is gearing up for another bond election Nov. 2 and early voting runs from Oct. 18 to 29.
All three propositions would require a property tax increase, yet district officials have said taxpayers may not even see that increase depending on future property values.
The biggest proposition is $321,300,000 and includes about $96 million to renovate New Braunfels High School.
The second proposition would issue $20,100,000 of bonds and focuses on “stadiums. It includes turf for New Braunfels High School’s softball and baseball stadiums and a new press box.
The bond would also fund a second elementary School in Veramendi, as well as capacity additions to Voss Farms Elementary and Klein Road Elementary.
The third proposition, at $6,600,000, includes technology upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.