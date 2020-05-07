Four more Comal County residents were confirmed with the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 65 cases.
Cheryl Fraser, county public health director, said of 918 tests conducted, 761 tested negative for the virus and 91 are still pending. She said increased testing and the general reopening of the county led to the latest increase, the highest daily total since April 15.
“The drive-thru testing center set up by local physicians has increased its numbers since it opened up phone lines to the public,” she told county commissioners Thursday morning. “They have been testing on Tuesdays and Fridays but they are also testing today because they filled up all of the slots, which means that more testing is taking place in the county.”
There have been six deaths and 44 recoveries, with 15 active cases, including one patient that is still hospitalized. Three of the latest cases were from the north side of Canyon Lake, including two people in the same household the fourth from New Braunfels. One patient is under 18, one is in their 30s, and two are in their 40s. All are self-isolating at home, the county said.
County Judge Sherman Krause and Jeff Kelley, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said the county’s emergency operations center is being deactivated, though the county’s disaster order, issued March 18, will remain in effect.
“At this point there’s not a need to have it set up and operational,” Krause said. “We’re still communicating with other county jurisdictions, which used to be every day but now we’re doing twice a week.”
Krause said the closure doesn’t indicate the county is out of the woods. He agreed with Fraser that the county could see a spike in cases due to the expiration of the statewide stay home order on April 30, combined with increased local testing.
Kelley said the EOC, which was activated two days before the county’s disaster order, functioned well over the past seven weeks.
“We’re going to continue to manage the personal protective equipment we get from the state and distribute to first responders and some county employees, and there’s a lot of paperwork involved with reimbursement so I’ll be getting started on that,” he said. “And we’re also going to be looking at grant funding.”
Krause and Kelley said they haven’t added up costs incurred by the county during the disaster, but agreed it totaled less than expected.
“I think it was surprisingly small compared to what I thought it would be,” Kelley said.
Fraser said antibody testing, conducted by Clinical Pathology Laboratories, began this week by appointment only. She said 70 tests were conducted Monday and nearly 100 on Wednesday. She said results will provide a better idea of the number of residents who might have contracted the virus without knowing it. She said the information will be used to give to conduct antibody testing by appointment only,” she said. “We want to continue to collect as much data as we can about COVID-19 and its spread in our community.”
Fraser said antibody testing, conducted through blood draws, will help the county get a picture of residents who unknowingly contracted the virus but have since recovered. Also, she said the public health office resumed seeing patients via appointments, and that the county is closer to hiring a second epidemiologist that will solely contact trace virus cases.
Of Comal County’s 65 confirmed cases, 25 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 11 from the Bulverde area and nine residing north of Canyon Lake. Six are from eastern Comal County; three each just south of Canyon Lake and in the Garden Ridge and Spring Branch areas, two each near Fair Oaks Ranch and southwest Comal County and one from central Comal County.
More on COVID-19 is available at https://bit.ly/2SiZnUg. For more on testing, call 830-312-7980; to schedule appointments for immunizations and other public health services, call 830-221-1150. For more about coronavirus, contact the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 830-221-1120 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
