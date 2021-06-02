Comal County Commissioners on May 28 approved the issuance of tax-exempt bonds on behalf of SLF Ripple Ranch and Canyon Lake Community Library District’s bond refinancing plan.
The county signed off on the agreements in its role as governmental entity, without financial stake or obligation in either measure.
SLF Ripple Ranch, a nonprofit, will sell bonds totaling up to $14.5 million to purchase and renovate property into a mental health facility in Spring Branch. CLCLD sought the county’s blessing in refunding an earlier bond measure that constructed new facilities.
Also last Thursday, commissioners:
• Recognized retiring employee Cathy L. Fischbeck for more than 29 years of service, including her last nine years at the county tax office.
• Recognized the top three teams of county employees competing in the spring Walk Across Texas.
• Approved amended plats combining lots in several portions of the Canyon Springs Resort and in portions of the River Crossing and Cypress Cove subdivisions.
• Approved the treasurer’s monthly report for April 2021.
• Approved an amended Texas Department of State Health Services contract ($268,153) for COVID-19 response efforts by the county public health office.
• Approved a $12,320 invoice submitted by voting machine supplier Hart InterCivic for services and equipment used for city and school district elections on May 1.
Lacking an action agenda item, commissioners canceled this Thursday’s meeting. Their next meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10 in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
For more, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.