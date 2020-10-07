Comal County added nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with one of those cases an infant under a year old, officials said.
Five of the new cases are confirmed while the other four are probable.
The county also recorded eight new recoveries from the disease, leaving 101 active cases in Comal County with nine of those patients hospitalized.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for eight COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, with four of those in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Health officials have said those numbers could reflect both county patients as well as those from outside the county.
As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 25,789 tests conducted with 2,766 confirmed cases and 763 probable cases. That's an increase of 126 new tests from Tuesday's report.
The county's seven-day positivity rate on Wednesday stood 8.69%, down from Tuesday's 9.32% and close to Monday's 8.66%
Health officials have said that the positivity rate will fluctuate, but are keeping an eye on the overall number of cases, which continue to be low.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
