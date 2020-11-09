Several fall festivals may have been canceled because of COVID-19, but residents and visitors can still get their fill of pork schnitzel, German potato salad, apple strudel and sausage-on-a-stick.
The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of restaurants and organizations hosting events that feature New Braunfels’ favorite fall foods.
“There are foods that New Braunfels is known for on a year-round basis, and there are festivals in New Braunfels that feature many of our specialties,” said Judy Young, vice president of the New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Combine the two and you come up with cherished festival foods that bring families and friends together. These flavors convey a change of season and jump-start many traditions.
In addition, many of our nonprofit organizations depend on the sale of their famous ‘festival foods’ to support the charitable services that enable us to take care of our community in time of need.”
German Food Fest featuring CCSCF’s Famous Pork Schnitzel
What: A take-out menu featuring sausage on a bun with sauerkraut, pork schnitzel with German potato salad, beer-battered chicken wings, apple strudel and German chocolate cake. (Take-out only)
Where: Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, 655 Landa St.
When: Thursday, pick up between 4:30-6:30 p.m.
How: Place a to-go order by calling (830) 629-4547.
German plate at Landa Station Bar & Grill
What: Two sausage links, German potato salad and sauerkraut.
Where: 381 Landa St.
When: 11 a.m to 9 p.m., seven days a week while supplies last. Call (830) 629-0707 for availability.
Oktoberfest at Fiddler’s Gruene
What: Traditional German food, German bands and plenty of beer and spirits.
Where: Tavern in the Gruene, 830 Gruene Road
When: Friday through Sunday from 2-9 p.m.
How: Purchase tickets for $5 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-fiddlers-gruene-tickets-124555838867.
Onsite parking will be $10 (cash only) and proceeds from parking will go to local nonprofits.
Kaffee Haus: Pick-Up or Pic-Nic on the Grounds
What: The old favorites of koch kaese, potato soup, and brats will still be available, as well as big pretzels.
Where: Old Town at Conservation Plaza, 1300 Church Hill Drive
When: Daily through Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
How: Call (830) 629-2943 to place an order in advance.
New Braunfels Little League Pork Chop on a Stick
What: Pork Chop on a Stick
Where: Comal County Fairgrounds
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
How: Drive-thru line will start at the Grant Street entrance and exit on Common Street. Must use QR code on their website at http://leagues.bluesombrero.com/newbraunfelsll — no cash
Guadalupe Brewing Company
What: German brews, food and tunes.
Where: 1586 Wald Road
When: Friday and Saturday from 6:30-9:30 pm
How: Reserve a table online at https://us10.eveve.com/tms/DateCovers.php?Est=GuadalupeBrewing&Lang=
Alpine Haus Restaurant
What: German Restaurant featuring traditional dishes like Sauerbraten and Rouladen, plus schnitzels and Reubens.
Where: 251 S. Seguin Ave.
When: See alpine-haus.com for restaurant hours and menu.
Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten
What: German classics and Texas favorites plus a huge selection of local and German beers.
Where: 148 S. Castell Ave.
When: See krausescafe.com for restaurant hours and menu.
Adobe Cafe
What: Jalapeño Cheddar or Traditional Akaushi Beef and Pork sausage links, served as a shareable appetizer or as an add on to fajitas.
Where: 124 IH 35
When: See adobecafenb.com for restaurant hours and menu.
Muck and Fuss
What: Schnitzel Sandwich Special – Fried pork tenderloin topped with stewed red cabbage, glazed apples and Dijon mustard, served with a side of warm German potato salad.
Where: 295 E. San Antonio St.
When: Tuesday and Wednesday during restaurant hours. See muckandfuss.com for a full menu and hours of operation.
2Tarts Bakery
What: Beer-shaped and “Prost!” cookies, sausage “Pig in Ponchos”
Where: 139 N. Castell Ave. #300
When: Contact 2tarts for availability.
Michael Meek, president and CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, said the list was compiled as part of the organization’s role to promote the community’s economic well-being.
“We have a critical role now in aiding with the recovery and rebounding of the local economy during the pandemic,” Meek said. “Extra efforts have and are being made to remind citizens and potential visitors of all the great things that make New Braunfels so unique. Food and festivals are what comes to mind each fall in our community. We all need reminders and suggestions on how to connect and assist our fellow business community, especially in these times.”
For an updated list, visit bit.ly/3kgdNjd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.