Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels will host a registered nurse hiring event and offer sign-on bonuses on Tuesday.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital's main lobby at 555 Creekside Crossing, is open to the public and is looking to recruit registered nurses for its intensive care unit and its progressive care unit.

Sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 will be offered to those who are hired.

Lisa Gardner, the hospital's chief nursing officer, said the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the growing need for exceptional health care providers.

"The pandemic has not slowed down the need for quality and safe care, and the need is growing," Gardner said. "Surgeries are ongoing, emergencies happen, and caregivers are always needed. Our goal is to provide job opportunities to those who are seeking rewarding careers in providing excellent and compassionate care to patients. These healthcare heroes will positively impact the healthcare of all of our patients now and post-pandemic."

Those interested in applying for registered nurse positions can do so in person at the hospital.

The hiring event will comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines requiring masks and social distancing.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with members of the hospital system's recruitment teams and hiring leaders and will learn more about registered nurse jobs offered.