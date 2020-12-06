Authorities on Sunday identified the surviving victim in Saturday morning’s fire, which burned down the Canyon Lake home he shared with a woman who was killed in the blaze.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, confirmed Randall Lambright, 33, was transported to a San Antonio hospital. Investigators are contacting the woman’s next of kin before releasing her name.
“We’re working on that and other details as part of our investigation into her death,” Smith said Sunday afternoon. “An autopsy has been ordered, so we will know more after that.”
The Comal County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire that totally destroyed the home, located in the 600 block of West Clark Street in the Canyon Lake RV Park. The area is north of Cranes Mill Road/Farm-to-Market Road 2673 on the south end of the lake.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said his units, dispatched at 4:07 a.m., arrived within six minutes to “find a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire showing.”
After hearing that occupants might be inside the home, one firefighter entered through a bedroom window but had to retreat after the room had a flashover — a sudden, simultaneous combustion of flames that consumed everything in the room.
“He got out just in time,” Brinkkoeter said, adding “it was a very close call.”
Firefighters re-entered and started extinguishing flames from that room to other areas inside the home and eventually found the woman, who was later pronounced dead by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders, who ordered the autopsy.
Lambright was found in the backyard of the home with severe burns and was transported by ground ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. His condition was not immediately available Sunday, when local and state investigators continued their probe.
Brinkkoeter said Canyon Lake Fire and EMS sent three engines, a ladder truck and two water tankers to transport water from nearby sources into the engines. CLFD’s response included three EMS units and two command units, with 22 members rotating to fight the blaze.
“It was a very busy night,” he said, noting the department was short of personnel because of several medical calls when it received the fire alarm. Brinkkoeter thanked Spring Branch Fire and EMS for mutual aid and use of a tanker, and supporting his crews until they cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m.
