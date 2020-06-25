The number of Comal County COVID-19 cases continues to climb and now includes some residents of area nursing homes as well as positive tests from some day cares, county officials said Thursday morning.
Paul Anthony, the county’s public information officer, updated county commissioners on the latest numbers in place of Cheryl Fraser, public health director.
Anthony said 33 more cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday — 21 confirmed and 12 probable — that increased the total of confirmed and probable cases to 504.
The county also confirmed six more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 203. With seven deaths, Comal now has 294 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. There was one additional hospitalization, bringing the total to 18, up from two as recently as June 9.
After the meeting Anthony said the county's hospitalizations do not seem to be skewing toward any specific age group with patients ranging from their 20s to their 80s.
As of Thursday morning, the public health office had received reports of 5,947 tests with 395 confirmed cases and 109 probable cases. Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — is now 8.47%, down from 8.65% on Wednesday and up from 5.90% one week ago.
Of the newest cases, 24 are New Braunfels-area residents, eight are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, and one lives south of Canyon Lake. Ages continue to skew toward younger populations, with those under 40 making up a majority of new cases.
“Right now, the Office of Public Health is working to support The Heights of Bulverde after that nursing home reported 11 positive cases among its residents and 12 more cases among its staff,” Anthony said.
“Also, Public Heath has become aware of small numbers of cases (three) at River Gardens in New Braunfels, as well as reports of positives (cases) from various day cares, businesses, healthcare workers and nursing home staffers throughout the county.”
The public health office closed Monday after two employees tested positive for coronavirus, and with a third whose result later tested positive.
“They are all self-isolating at home,” Anthony said. “Another three workers are out sick, and but they have tested negative for COVID-19. The office is closed for another two weeks so staff can remain relatively isolated while still working hard to serve the public during this pandemic.”
The office canceled all public appointments for services, including immunizations. Anthony said drive-through testing of 183 individuals last Friday led to 38 positive cases. He said 159 samples were taken on Tuesday. Workers from other county departments are now filling in to take calls for the shuttered public health office.
“Testing is still available. Because Public Health has been so short-staffed, the public has probably noticed a little more difficulty getting through to make an appointment for testing,” he said.
Anthony said Comal County Judge Sherman Krause, Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Kelley and the Information Technology Department worked together to set up a new call center, manned by staffers at the county clerk, district clerk and district attorney’s offices.
“Hopefully that will take some pressure off the public health staff and make it easier for the public to make appointments by calling 830-221-1120,” Anthony said.
Fraser said public exposure to her employees was minimal and the public health office has since been cleaned and sanitized. In a statement issued later Thursday, she again implored residents to protect themselves and others.
“Between the rise in hospitalizations and the increase in cases among at-risk and closed communities, Comal County is facing a new challenge from COVID-19,” she said. “To avoid overtaxing our health care system and endangering the most vulnerable members of our community, it’s imperative that we all work together to limit the spread of coronavirus by social distancing, wearing face coverings in public, and frequently washing hands or using hand sanitizer.”
Probable case definition
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:
A positive quick-result antigen test
Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case
A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
