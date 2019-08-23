New Braunfels Fire Department crews battled a large fire at Friesenhaus restaurant Friday evening, calling it controlled shortly after 10 p.m.
New Braunfels Fire Department crews battled a large fire at Friesenhaus restaurant Friday evening, calling it controlled shortly after 10 p.m.
Fire officials said the department got the call around 6:45 p.m. alerting them a fire had started at the German style restaurant.
NBFD interim Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell said the fire started on the rear side of the building and made its way into the attic and crews were still working to put it out around 8 p.m.
New Braunfels resident Ann LaClair said she saw the fence was on fire.
“They keep putting it out, but it keeps coming back,” she said.
A woman arrived on the scene distressed and emotional — the mother of one the workers at the restaurant.
“I tried to comfort her, and she was wondering where the workers went,” LaClair said.
The police told her the workers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
“It was a nice restaurant before,” LaClair said. “It’s sad to think all of those nice German relics are gone now.”
The restaurant’s general manager was present, but did not want to comment.
Windy conditions were adding difficulties for the firefighters, O’Connell said.
On Friday night, officials said no serious injuries have been reported and crews were still on scene at press time.
Look for more in Sunday's Herald-Zeitung or online at herald-zeitung.com.
