An incumbent member and a new member who won seats on the New Braunfels City Council in this month’s election are expected to take the oath of office and the reorganized council will elect a mayor pro tem during Monday’s meeting.
Incumbent Council member Harry Bowers, a university faculty member representing District 3, and Council member-elect Lawrence Spradley, a military retiree representing District 4, will be sworn in to terms on the council.
This will be the second term for Bowers and the first for Spradley.
The agenda also includes a presentation and recognition of public service rendered by Council member Matthew Hoyt, who was elected to represent District 4 on the council in 2018.
Council members are then expected to discuss and consider the election of a mayor pro tem to serve for the next year.
Council members will also issue proclamations for Building Safety Month and Community Action Month.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
• Consider a Solms Landing Public Improvement District reimbursement agreement with Solms Landing Development LLC.
• Consider the first amendment to an agreement regarding the dissolution of the Solms Landing Public Improvement District with Solms Landing Development LLC and the Jerome W. Timmermann Family Trust.
• Confirmation of the appointment of Brian Martinez to the Civil Service Commission for an unexpired term ending Aug. 10, 2022.
• Consider the second and final reading of ordinances revising the effective time of Parking by Permit Areas A and B and the reference to parking by permit areas in existing water recreation loading zones.
• Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance incorporating the recently adopted city charter amendments into a singular form.
• Discuss and consider the appointment of one individual for a term ending April 18, 2024, to the Watershed Advisory Committee.
• Discuss and consider approval of the appointment of two regular members and two alternate members for terms ending May 31, 2023, and one alternate member for an unexpired term ending May 31, 2022, to the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
• Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding Youth Programs Standards of Care for the Parks and Recreation Department.
• Discuss and consider approval of the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 48 acres, located in the 2200 block of Farm-to-Market 1102, from “M-1A” Light Industrial District to “MU-B” High-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
• Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow a variety of residential and non-residential development on about 49.5 acres at 614 and 720 W. Zipp Road, from “R-1A-6.6” Single-Family District to allow uses allowed in the following zoning districts: “MU-B” High-Intensity Mixed Use, “R-1A-4” Single-Family Small Lot Residential, “ZH-A” Zero Lot Line Home and “R-2A” Single and Two-Family Residential.
• Hold a public hearing and consider a variance request to allow a proposed business, addressed at 494 N. Seguin Ave., to provide alcohol sales (wine and beer, on-premises consumption) within 300 feet of a church.
• Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow residential use in the M-2 Heavy Industrial District and short-term rental of a single-family residence on about 0.15 acres at 747 Oasis Street.
• Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family dwelling in the “C-3” Commercial District, at 306 E. Faust Street.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89332004990.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 893 3200 4990
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
