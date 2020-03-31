A local stand-alone emergency room is providing testing for patients who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
Dr. Sumeet Bhatt, a board-certified emergency room physician at Lonestar 24 HR ER in New Braunfels, said health care workers follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in evaluating and treating COVID-19 and other ailments.
Bhatt said Lonestar ER, located at 1751 Medical Way, has laboratory and radiology services for chest X-rays and a CT scans, and temporary mechanical ventilation capabilities if needed.
However, a patient can’t just walk in and ask for COVID-19 testing. If the patient qualifies under CDC guidelines, a nurse or doctor will use a nasal swab for the test, Bhatt said.
“It’s the exact same way that you swab for the flu,” Bhatt said. “If a patient had to be tested for the flu before, maybe even this year because we had a bad flu season, they know what the test is. It’s one quick nasal swab.”
Laboratory workers take the samples but do not conduct on-site COVID-19 testing, which is performed by two outside diagnostic companies, according to Joan Cajilig, Lonestar ER COO and chief nursing officer, who added test results come back in seven to 10 days.
“It’s because of the volume,” Cajilig said. “There’s been an upsurge (in testing). Previously when the testing started, the turnaround time was just three to five days. Now they’re inundated with all the testing.”
Those who believe they have been exposed to COVID‑19 and have a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, should call a healthcare provider for medical advice.
Potential patients who go to Lonestar ER can pull into the parking lot, call the front desk at 830-627-0911, and a doctor or nurse will come out to conduct an initial evaluation while in the car before deciding further steps.
“Obviously if we walk out and see signs of significant distress, we’ll quickly move them inside (the facility) if we need to,” Bhatt said. “(The evaluation is) when we’ll make a judgment call to decide (whether) to bring you over to a tent (outside). There are multi-steps in the process for us to avoid exposure.”
Doctors use the X-rays and CT scans to assist in diagnosing respiratory diseases, including more severe signs of COVID-19, Bhatt said.
“Sometimes a chest X-ray, can lead you that way, but it’s actually the CT imaging that shows tale-tell findings for COVID,” Bhatt said. “In the most severe case, you’re looking for adult respiratory distress system or ARDS. In a worst-case scenario, you see a ‘white-out’ of the lungs. It’s striking when you see it.”
Bhatt said those at home with mild cases of the coronavirus should treat it the same as the flu.
“They should take Tylenol for the fever, drink plenty of fluids, get plenty of rest and minimize as much as possible exposure to anybody else,” he said. “The main thing you have to watch, which separates the coronavirus from other viruses, is the respiratory component.
“If you’re getting to the point where you’re getting severe chest pains, particularly when breathing — extreme shortness of breath — that’s when you need to go back in for reevaluation.”
The usual pattern that Lonestar ER doctors are seeing, according to Bhatt, are symptoms that come with a bad case of the flu. He said those that persist by the seven-day mark usually take two different directions.
“You’re getting better like the flu and you’re thinking, ‘I’m glad that’s over,’ or it’s getting into your lungs,” he said. “When it causes those changes in your lungs, you’re getting into big problems.”
