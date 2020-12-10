The line of cars with people waiting for assistance at the New Braunfels Food Bank goes out of the parking lot and into the street, even on a weekday afternoon.
“It’s been all the way to the street consistently for the last few weeks,” said Monica Borrego, the food bank’s executive director. “We thought it would go down a little bit after Thanksgiving, but it hasn’t. There’s just been so much need in the community. People are here asking for help.”
The demand in the community for assistance resulting from the impact of the coronavirus continues to skyrocket.
According to Borrego, the food bank served more than 12,000 families in November, compared to around 2,000 during the same month last year.
Around 780 of those families served last month were first-time clients.
And the trend is statewide and nationwide.
Feeding America, the nation’s largest anti-hunger organization, has handed out 4.2 billion meals from March through October. The organization has seen a 60% average increase in food bank users during the pandemic: about four in 10 are first-timers.
According to a November survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 2.5 million households in Texas either sometimes or often did not have enough food to eat in the week prior to the poll. And 66% of these households were either Hispanic or Black.
Gus, who declined to give a last name, was picking up food on a weekday afternoon. He’s one of those seeking help from the food bank for the first time.
“Because of COVID, I don’t have very many hours at work. I just need a little bit of food to help me get through the week. Once I get back on my feet, I’ll definitely donate. They have certainly helped us.”
Adam Schexnayder, a volunteer and board member for the last three years, was among the workers helping to load cars with food on a weekday afternoon.
“We see the lines getting longer and increased need due to the hardships primary from COVID,” Schexnayder said. “It’s sad, but it’s also refreshing that the community is stepping up their volunteer efforts as well as donations. We’re getting a combination of both first-time and recurring (clients). It seems that people are very grateful and happy that the food bank is here to help out.”
An Associated Press analysis of Feeding America data from 181 food banks in its network found the organization has distributed nearly 57% more food in the third quarter of the year, compared with the same period in 2019.
Feeding America estimates those facing hunger will swell to 1 in 6 people, from 35 million in 2019 to more than 50 million by this year’s end. The consequences are even more dire for children — 1 in 4, according to the group.
The food bank needs even more volunteers and more donations to address the increased need through the holiday season and beyond.
Borrego said the organization takes all precautions to protect its volunteers.
“We have gloves,” she said. “We have people take their temperature when they come in, and we have hand sanitizer available, so we’re trying to be as safe as possible on-site. But we need more help, more hands-on people here that can help us load vehicles.”
Interested residents can make a monetary donation, she said.
“That allows us to be a little bit more thoughtful about what product we’re putting on the shelves because we can choose the items that we are in need of. One dollar can provide 10 pounds of food or seven meals. We are seeing the product go out pretty quickly, and I think the concern for us is whether we’re going to still have what we need when Christmas gets here and when the holidays are over when the need is still there, but we’re not high on people’s priority list of donating.”
The food bank’s distribution hours are from 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
To learn more about how the New Braunfels Food Bank responds to the pandemic, visit https://nbfoodbank.org/cvresponse or call 830-327-6000.
People wishing to make monetary donations can visit nbfoodbank.org or send a check to 1620 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130
Volunteers can donate their time by going to the food bank’s website.
The Associated Press and Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
