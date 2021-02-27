Water distribution will continue for area residents who may still be without regular water service due to household plumbing issues caused by last week’s winter weather events.
Officials on Friday announced that the city of New Braunfels would relocate the water distribution station from the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center to the city’s various fire stations.
Starting Saturday, residents can visit their local fire station to request water, either in the form of a case of water — one case per household — or they can bring their own containers, no larger than five gallons to be filled.
“To request water, simply visit any of the city’s fire stations between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and either knock on the door or ring the front doorbell,” said David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator.
Here are the locations of the fire stations:
Fire Station No. 1 (Central Fire Station) - 169 S. Hill St.
Fire Station No. 2 - 4120 Loop 337
Fire Station No. 3 (temporary location) - 333 East Klingemann St.
Fire Station No. 4 – 2210 Alyssa Way
Fire Station No. 5 – 1250 W. County Line Road.
Fire Station No. 6 – 209 Stone Gate Drive
The city, along with New Braunfels Utilities, have been operating water stations at various locations around the city since last week after residents started to experience low water and water outages and broken water pipes caused by power blackouts and cold weather.
For additional information about winter storm recovery assistance, visit nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.