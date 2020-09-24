Comal County health officials reported only a handful of new COVID-19 cases but added more than three dozen backlogged cases to the county total on Thursday.
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser told county commissioners the 11 new cases included eight as confirmed and another three as probable. No details were immediately available on the reasons why 38 backlogged cases were added during the past 24 hours that upped the county’s COVID-19 case total to 3,410 overall.
Of 24,463 tests, unchanged since Wednesday, that total includes 2,694 confirmed and 716 probable cases. There were 39 more recoveries for a total of 3,059, with 20 hospitalized patients among the county’s 235 active cases, an increase of 10 during the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths to add to the 116 who have died from the virus.
Fraser said local hospitals are caring for three COVID-19 patients with two of those patients in intensive care and on ventilators. Those numbers may reflect county patients and those from residing outside of the county.
Comal County’s seven-day positivity rate for Thursday was 9.44%, up from Wednesday’s 9.35%. Tuesday’s rate was 7.27%, Monday’s was 5.51% and Friday’s was 5.02%
“We are seeing (between) 10 and 16 (new) cases a day, so we are not seeing any trends that lead us to believe that the numbers are increasing,” Fraser said. “The seven-day rolling positivity rate is up slightly due to (the) 53 cases (reported last) Tuesday, which will cause it to increase until it drops off next Tuesday.”
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
After the weekly COVID-19 update, commissioners on Thursday approved:
• A proclamation designating Oct. 6 for the countywide observance of National Night Out.
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Meyer Ranch and Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivisions.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for August 2020.
• Appointed County Judge Sherman Krause to the Alamo Area Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors.
• Renewals of employee-related programs with the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool.
Commissioners took no action after meeting in executive session. Video and audio for most of Thursday’s meeting unavailable. For the agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm
Log In
