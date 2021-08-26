After getting earfuls — again — from local residents against the removal of language in an agreement that could lead to fees charged at Canyon Lake, Comal County commissioners tabled the measure following another intense session Thursday morning.
“We’ve had numerous times when we’ve updated or modified language in agreements — the question is whether this would establish fees for boat ramps,” said County Judge Sherman Krause, who was absent Aug. 12 when the considered a supplemental agreement to the county’s 1964 lease of boat ramps from the U.S. Army’s Corps of Engineers.
The Corps asked to postpone that item — which removed the terms “free public access” and “free public use” from all lake agreements with the county — to consider further revisions. But the revised draft didn’t appear in the public posting of Thursday’s commissioner’s court agenda.
Krause’s question was to Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston, who said the changes updated obsolete 1964 language in the agreement in a “housekeeping” measure.
“In no way, shape or form does that someone will be standing (and collecting fees) at the boat ramps tomorrow morning,” Eccleston said, adding the modifications were sought by the Corps to bring the county on the level with other entities in similar easement agreements.
“They brought that to our attention --— the two are totally separate measures,” Eccleston said.
Canyon Lake residents didn’t agree. For the fifth time this summer, they marched to the dais and gave three-minute takes — some fearing a domino effect starting with fees at the nine county-operated ramps that would lead to other access fees for other lake venues.
“Put this on the shelf — this doesn’t need to happen right now,” Jeff Andresen said. “It’s 47-year-old language — why does it need to be resolved now? Give us some time and work with us — it’s not about fees, it’s about us enjoying the lake with our families.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb generally supported the idea that non-county residents would pay any fees and that public input would have to go into any long-range plans.
“If we’re going to do a long-term improvement plan and invest in these boat ramps, it would be nice to see folks who aren’t from here participating in that,” he said. “What incited most people to come here are the fees, which must involve public input over a period of time.”
The last speaker, Tess McClintock, said, “Everybody is really fed up with government … I’m really fed up with commissioners who can’t understand that it’s clear that we do not want a fee. Everyone who has gotten up here is backed by hundreds of others who are also saying ‘no fees.’
“If you want to generate revenue, then I suggest you take a pay cut. Every time you add fees to us, we’re taking pay cuts. So you take a pay cut. Start enforcing the law at the lake … there’s money in ticketing people.
“A lot of people’s jobs are on the line here, so you better start thinking about that before doing something that people don’t want.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover said she couldn’t support the revised agreement.
“Downplaying this as housekeeping, given the potential impact, is not fair to the people we serve,” Crownover said. “There should be an order of operations here. Right now, this is being done with no plan. Public input and collaboration is obviously needed and painfully clear.”
Given Thursday’s long agenda, Krause and commissioners agreed to postponed action until after hearing all 32 items and meeting for 45 minutes in executive session. They emerged with Eccleston moving to table the item and it winning unanimous approval — without comment on when it would appear again.
Also Thursday, and without comment, commissioners approved the county’s new tax rate that will fund the $121.6 million 2022 county budget they approved last week. It sets the 2021 combined tax rate at $35.3515 cents per $100 property valuation.
After no one spoke during a public hearing, commissioners approved an order setting the new tax rate, then approved reflecting the property tax increase in the approved 2022 budget.
Commissioners approved several measures related to the Nov. 2 elections. In addition to state balloting on eight proposed constitutional amendments, there will be a $348 million bond in the New Braunfels ISD, a $527 million bond and voter-approval tax rate election in Comal ISD, and a referendum on Emergency Services District No. 7’s proposed sales and use tax.
Approved were 22 sites and dozens of elections clerks at countywide polling locations. Commissioners approved Karen Hobson as early voting ballot board judge, and Caitlin Koehler as manager, Cynthia Jaqua as tabulating supervisor and Donna Dandridge as presiding judge of the elections office’s central counting station.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 4; the first day of early voting is Monday, Oct. 18; the last day to apply for ballots by mail is Friday, Oct. 22 and the last day of early voting is Friday, Oct. 29.
Commissioners did not take action on a third amendment updating the county’s architectural services agreement with HDR Architecture Inc. They did approve:
• Donation of K-9 officer “Zira” from Tex and Diane Hall, and Richard and Margaret Smith to the Precinct 4 constable’s office.
• Acceptance of road construction and stormwater drainage improvements, acceptance of roads for county maintenance, public right of ways in a portion of the 4S Ranch-Mustang Vista subdivision.
• Dietz Ranch Road as the new name for a private road northwest of the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1863 and Mission Valley Road; Maga Country Drive for a private road northeast of the intersection of Lazy Forest and Wegner Road.
• Interlocal agreements to provide tax assessing and collecting services for Comal County Water Improvement Districts 1B, 1D and 1F, all located in the new Veramendi subdivision; the treasurer’s monthly report for July 2021.
• Statewide Automated Victim’s Notification System maintenance grant contract with the Texas Attorney General’s office.
• An interlocal agreement for Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies to provide law enforcement services on Comal Independent School District campuses during the 2021-22 school year.
• Moriarty & Associates LLC to prepare the county’s Project Information Form (PIF) for a grant through the Texas Water Development Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and $4,500 for related consulting services.
• Texas Association of Counties’ health and employee benefits 2021-22 administrative services, fee schedules and stop-loss agreements; renewed county participation in TAC’s 2022 Silver Choice retiree healthcare program.
• Road and Bridge and Child Safety fees as part of Texas Department of Motor Vehicles’ registrations for the 2022 calendar year.
• Justice Court Technology Funds for purchases of seven replacement phones and two monitors for the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace’s office.
• Appointed Laci Bird and Brandy Russell to the Comal County Child Welfare Board.
• Appointed Alan Brown and reappointed David Davenport and Rob Johnson to the Comal Trinity Groundwater Conservation District board of directors for terms ending July 31, 2025.
• Appointed Mark Kauzlarich to fill the unexpired term of Raul Flores on Emergency Services District No. 7’s board of commissioners.
• Increased county matching funds in the state grant for a prosecutor’s position in the criminal district attorney’s office; funded the mental health prosecutor’s position (budgeted in 2022) from Sept. 20 through the rest of 2021.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
