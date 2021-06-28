If it took a village to aid the mentally impaired through the challenges of the civil and criminal court systems, Donna Eccleston was its mayor.
Comal County’s Precinct 1 commissioner was among many inside a packed courthouse who saw their efforts realized with the formal creation of the county’s first Mental Health Court.
“It was her patience — sometimes lacking but definitely her patience, her persistence and her passion to get this up and going, as well as everything beyond just this mental health court,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said to Eccleston during Thursday’s commissioners court meeting. “We really appreciate everything you did to make today a reality.”
Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution creating the county’s third specialty court following presentations by Tharp and County Court at-Law No. 3 Judge Deborah Linnartz Wigington, who will begin hearing cases before the end of the year.
“This has been a dream for many in our judicial system for years, and I am honored to be the judge selected to preside over the Mental Health Court,” Wigington said. “By providing needed resources, treatment, and judicial intervention, (it) will bring stability and success to participants and their families.
“I am overwhelmed by the support the court has already received from community partners and look forward to the community’s involvement in the success of the court.”
Eccleston, past winner of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Board Award for her work in the mental health field, has long championed for citizens in need of mental health services.
Eccleston had tears following Tharp’s praise and as she motioned to approve the resolution. She said earlier that it wasn’t hers but a “red-letter day” for the mentally impaired.
“The courts have that kind of stability to make sure that they don’t fall through the cracks,” she said Wednesday of the hundreds of specialty courts throughout the state that now see that offenders with mental health, drug and alcohol problems receive treatment and counseling.
Comal’s Veterans Treatment Court was founded in 2015 and presided by Court At-Law No. 2 Judge Charles Stephens II; the Challenge Court administered by 207th District Court Judge Dib Waldrip came two years later. Both create paths for offenders to reach self-sufficiency and long-term sobriety.
Section 125.002 of the Texas Government Code allows a commissioners court of a county to establish a mental health court program for persons who have been arrested or charged with a misdemeanor or felony and those suspected by a law enforcement agency or court of having a mental illness or mental retardation.
Counties with populations over 200,000 can be required to establish mental health courts under certain circumstances, Tharp said, reminding Comal County is edging closer to that threshold.
Specialty courts have reduced recidivism, homelessness and days in county jail by providing access to services that have improved mental health functioning with fewer hospitalizations and reduced costs.
Tarrant County was the first to establish a treatment court in 2003, as Fort Worth and surrounding cities faced increasing numbers of offenders with long histories of untreated mental illness and substance abuse.
Tharp said one in six ages 6-17, and one in five adults experience a mental health disorder each year.
Suicides went up during the pandemic, as locally, the New Braunfels police responded to 17 completed suicides in 2020, with the sheriff’s office responding to 27 suicides and nine attempts during the past 2½ years.
Tharp said 10 state hospitals provide adult inpatient services, with the closest located in Kerrville, Austin and San Antonio. Locally, 89 await services but face an average 240-day wait time, with more than 1,000 on waiting lists.
“Generally speaking, 11 years is the average delay between the onset of mental illness and the start of treatment,” she said, adding Texas ranks 50th out of 51 states, including D.C., with access to mental health care.
“That’s a statistic that needs to change, and we need to change in our community,” Tharp said.
Court goals
Wigington said the goal of the adult court is to help participants achieve stability and self-sufficiency leading to them becoming productive and responsible citizens. Comal’s new court has two components — a criminal track and civil track.
The former is a five-phase pre-trial diversion program for adults charged with misdemeanors, and a multi-phase program for adults suffering from mental illness but without associated criminal charges.
Both demand frequent court appearances, active participation in treatment for mental illness and substance abuse, and require intensive supervision and drug testing. It’s up to participants to complete the rigid requirements.
Those successfully completing the criminal track will receive adjudicated probation and incidents purged from records. Non-compliance leads to sanctions that include incarceration.
The civil track is a voluntary program tailored to the individual participant’s mental health and/or substance abuse needs in a non-adversarial approach that promotes public safety and protects due process rights of participants.
“Today is an exciting day for our community,” Tharp said. “We are going to be able to provide desperately needed help and resources for individuals suffering from mental illness.
“This court will provide additional tools and resources for mental health consumers in the criminal justice system, as well as providing stability through court-ordered outpatient and inpatient mental health treatment for individuals prior to entering the criminal justice system.”
Team players
Wigington will lead the MHC team, which screens applicants and determines participation, and her determining final sentencing. It includes a DA’s office prosecutor, defense attorney, and representatives from Hill Country Mental Health Development and Disability Centers, Caldwell, Comal and Hays County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, New Braunfels Police Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
Supporting agencies include Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County; Court Appointed Special Advocates; Recovery Works; Comal County Bar Association and Criminal Defense Bar; Texas Indigent Council; River City Advocacy Group; McKenna Foundation and the United Way of Comal County.
“If someone isn’t voluntarily committed, they have to be stabilized and they are so much better off with a mental health court,” Eccleston said. “When they are released we won’t see him again until they get picked up again when they’re in crisis.”
Eccleston said some taxpayers believe it’s an unnecessary expense, but she said it would actually save money — and lives.
“If saving money and being efficient resonates with you, it checks the box,” she said. “If it’s just smart and efficient it checks that box, and if it’s the humane thing to do, it checks that box all day long.
“I find that anybody would find benefit from this — not the least all of the people who are being served.”
