Jobless rates in New Braunfels and Comal County declined slightly in May compared to the previous month, according to Texas Workforce Commission data released Friday.
May represents the third month in a row for jobless rate declines.
New Braunfels’ unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in May from the previous month’s rate of 4.7%. In May 2020, the city’s jobless rate was 11.1% when business closings took place due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions. New Braunfels saw a jobless rate of 2.5% in May 2019.
The decrease came with the number of unemployed people falling from 2,130 in April to 1,989 in May.
In addition, the civilian labor force, the number of people working or looking for work who are not employed with any government or military institution, also fell in May compared to the previous month. The number of employed
remained steady.
“The employment trends are definitely moving in the right direction for employers and those seeking work,” said Michael Meek, interim CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “I would expect to see a further drop in our already low unemployment when the June figures come out. Summer is now in full swing here and around the state and our hospitality industry has employment opportunities for all ages.”
The unemployment rate in Comal County also declined, falling from 4.9% in April to 4.6% in May. Comal County’s unemployment rate was 10.1% in May 2020 and 2.6% in May 2019.
The data showed that the number of people employed in Comal County was 72,945 in May, a slight increase from April’s figure of 72,923.
The county’s civilian labor force’s size and joblessness also fell compared to the prior month, contributing to the decline in the unemployment rate.
The Amarillo area recorded May’s lowest unemployment rate in the state with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9%, followed by the Austin-Round Rock area at 4.2% and the College Station-Bryan area at 4.5%.
Unemployment rates in surrounding counties in May:
Hays County, 4.3%, down from 4.6% in April; Guadalupe County, 4.5%, down from 4.8%; Bexar County, 5.4%, down from 5.9%; and Kendall County, 3.8%, down from 3.9%.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.
The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in May, down 0.2 percentage points from April 2021. Texas added 34,400 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 12 of the last 13 months. Texas added a total of 804,200 jobs since May 2020.
The Leisure and Hospitality industry added 14,200 jobs, having recovered 264,100 jobs since May 2020. Professional and Business Services increased by 13,800 positions. Also of note, Manufacturing employment gained 3,200 jobs over the month.
“Texas employers have been open for business and excited about getting Texans back to work,” said TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson in a statement. “Employers across the state have made innovative changes to their businesses over the past year, all to ensure their survival and to create a safe environment for their employees as well as their customers.”
