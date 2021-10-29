Comal County was growing long before COVID-19, which has taken the lives of more than 450 county residents since arriving here 18 months ago.
The county never stopped growing throughout, and ironically, an aftereffect from the pandemic will help ease its transition to into the 21st century and beyond. County commissioners on Thursday launched discussions on the best way to split funding provided by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.
Comal County will receive $30.8 million in funds for projects it selects as impacted by the pandemic. It has received just over $15 million in funding, and on Thursday commissioners approved $1.7 million for purchases of law enforcement vehicles delayed by the pandemic.
“This provides information for discussion and is not something this court has acted on,” County Judge Sherman Krause said before a 30-minute presentation. “We’re not expected to make decisions today, but get some input before moving forward.”
The law, signed in March, included $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local and territorial and tribal governments, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
It designated $195.3 billion to entities for costs incurred between March 3, 2021 through Dec. 24, 2024.
Funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026. The 86th Texas Legislature appropriated $13.3 billion of the state’s $16.3 billion to counties, but designated the rest — $3 billion — to the 87th Legislature for future property tax relief.
The funding categories address COVID impacts that continue today — public health and emergency management responses; address public economic and revenue losses; water and emergency infrastructure improvements; and hiring and sustaining essential workers.
While the intent was to relieve blows the pandemic left on budgets, Comal County will use the funds to meet civic needs at a time of explosive growth. It will be used to establish specialists, consultants and services here — instead of waiting for those in San Antonio and Austin.
“We’ve been talking about doing some of these things for a number of years,” Krause said after the presentation. “We’ve talked about the facility we’re proposing at the Goodwin Annex, and we’ve talked about a mental health facility, we’ve talked about additional public health needs — all of these things — growth is part of that.”
What’s it for?
Funding is prohibited from offsetting reductions in tax revenues, satisfying bond indebtedness or court decisions, or held in a reserve like the state’s Rainy Day Fund. Comal County uses will fund public health/emergency management and law enforcement/justice operations; mental health treatment and facilities; and upgrade parks and recreation areas.
A dedicated emergency operations center will complement Public Health and Emergency Management offices at the county’s Goodwin Annex. It would enhance emergency response, scheduling and distribution of public information, feature expanded storage for quick distribution of medications (vaccines), bottled water and meals ready to eat (during hurricanes and winter storms), and provide a central location for growing numbers of medical records and emergency response supplies and equipment.
Law/justice funding will enhance operations, reduce court backlogs, upgrade technology used for emergency communications and courtrooms, hire additional personnel, and purchase public safety vehicles and equipment.
The county plans to construct a mental health treatment facility, likely on county land behind the new jail and CCSO between Interstate 35, Loop 337 and San Antonio Street. On Thursday commissioners gave the go-ahead to issue a request for qualifications for architectural designs for the facility, the first publicly dedicated to mental health services. It will shift burdens now on local hospitals and the county jail, while complementing probation activities and providing support programs such as individual competency restorations.
Funds would benefit the county’s parks and boat ramps with expanded access, parking, safety, and law enforcement in all areas, and upgrade amenities at Kleck and Curry parks.
Who is deciding?
Earlier this month commissioners designated a committee comprised of Krause, Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag, Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, Treasurer Renee Couch, Engineer Tom Hornseth, Purchasing Director Ramona Womack, Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Kelley and Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser.
The panel will assist in evaluating and recommending potential projects, then ensure those selected by commissioners meet federal guidelines and deadlines.
Criteria used to select projects are those that could impact the most residents while enhancing public health, law enforcement and emergency response efforts. They can meet needs identified prior to COVID but exacerbated by the pandemic. Krause said the county plans to hire specialists for various aspects of the process, including legal guidance and procurement support.
Later in the meeting commissioners approved $1.7 million in funding for 26 law enforcement vehicles — 16 or 17 are designated for the sheriff’s office.
“This allows us a chance to get ahead — we struggled for a long time to purchase these vehicles just because of the way (things were) and now we’re getting a chance to get in front of it,’ Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said.
Krause said the vehicles, and authorizations to develop RFQs for the mental health facility and Goodwin Annex expansion are the three highest priorities right now.
“Developing the mental health facility, one that will house the (professional personnel) needed here, will provide relief for hospitals that are getting many people who belong in that (type) of facility but instead are being sent to the county jail,” Krause said. “That will also enhance some of our probation activities and implement others. And we’ve seen our parks being overrun — especially the boat ramps. [The law’s] funding will provide support for law enforcement and needs there and at the other two parks.”
The county’s committee has met twice. It will likely schedule public input sessions, which have already begun in counties throughout the area. Kerr County commissioners on Friday held a public workshop on its estimated $10.2 million in funding, and has scheduled another public meeting for Nov. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.