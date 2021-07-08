Comal County Commissioners spent more than two hours receiving more than $116.9 million in 2022 budget requests and listings of priorities from department heads Thursday.
Most requested additional computers and new vehicles, both now waning in availability due to the worldwide computer chip shortage attributed to COVID-19. Others, by county justices of the peace and constables, sought more personnel to handle more duties resulting from a county with explosive growth.
“I thought it went very smoothly,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “Everyone had an opportunity for input and to explain the requests — especially those for new personnel, reclassifications (of existing county positions), new equipment and new vehicles.
“It was a good opportunity for the public to see what is being requested in the budget process.”
The county budget addresses two major areas — a general fund for county administrative operations and a road and bridge fund to maintain county-owned infrastructure — with smaller funds earmarked for juries, indigent health, debt service and flood control.
The 2021 budget, totaling $107,997,504, went into effect Jan. 1 and is funded by the 2020 combined tax rate of 35.8515 cents per $100 assessed property valuation.
Of $116,987,039 in total 2022 requests, county justice operations — public safety, corrections and courts — comprise 48% proposed for all funds and 67% of all general fund requests, which this year total $81.279 million.
“I think most people would name those three as their priorities,” Krause said.
The county is considering 32 new full-time positions, estimated at $2.371 million, and countywide capital purchases — new and replacement equipment and vehicles — totaling $9.908 million.
Included are 32 public safety vehicles totaling $1.758 million; $1.611 million for an electric scanner to convert electronic ballots into paper ballots, and information technology upgrades proposed to total $911,508.
Of $16.453 million proposed for road and bridge, capital items include eight vehicles totaling $312,000 and 11 pieces of heavy road equipment totaling $1.775 million.
Historically, Comal County’s budget requests haven’t been far from what commissioners eventually approved.
Last year, $112 million in requests were ahead of a 2020 budget approved for $110.9 million. In 2018, $104.8 million in requests preceded the county’s 2019 adopted budget of $108.8 million — $15.4 million more than a 2018 budget approved for $93.4 million.
Commissioners will study the information ahead of receiving income projections from preliminary certified tax rolls, due by July 25, before Krause presents his recommended 2022 county budget on Thursday, July 29.
“Commissioners will be reviewing all of the requests coming in and I will be working with the county auditor on presenting the recommended budget,” Krause said.
Public hearings on the proposed budget, the 2021 tax rate and salaries of public officials prior to votes finalizing the budget (set for Thursday, Aug. 19) and/or tax rate (by Thursday, Aug. 24).
Regular session
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• An amended plat combining lots in the Rolling Hills Estates subdivision.
• A memorandum of agreement with the Comal Trails Alliance, which will maintain regarding new trails at the James C. Curry Nature Center.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for May 2021.
• Two revised job descriptions for tax office positions.
• An outline for the county’s future role in reinvestment zones established by municipalities within the county.
• A memorandum of understanding on drug services tracking with the Texas Department of State Health Services.
• Complementary healthcare programs for county employees.
• Acceptance of auditor’s assessments of 2020 annual financial reports filed by the county’s seven emergency service districts.
• Justice Court Technology funds to purchase a new computer for Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace; the purchase of a portable air compressor for the road and bridge department.
For videos, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
