New Braunfels ISD employees will be compensated for days off if they test positive for COVID and must quarantine.
On Tuesday, the New Braunfels ISD board of trustees approved 6-0 a resolution for COVID paid leave only for employees who test positive with COVID.
The district will also pay back the 54 teachers who lost leave from January to June and had to quarantine since they could not work remotely.
The resolution goes into effect now and ends in June 2022.
“It will take several days to get the days returned for those being affected retroactively,” NBISD officials said. “All others moving forward will not have to take a leave day if they are COVID positive and are required to isolate.
The original language presented to the board stated employees are allowed 10 days of paid leave each time they test positive and must quarantine — since people can catch COVID multiple times.
Yet the board and administration said they can adjust this amount and the language, since COVID leave pay does not need to be limited to a set amount of days.
NBISD superintendent Dr. Cade Smith said he wants the district to pay employees for any number of days they need off to quarantine after testing positive.
“There are no days tied to this,” Smith said. “If you get COVID and you need to isolate, we’re going to take care of you.”
If an employee is sick longer than the quarantine period — for example a month or so — then they will likely receive unpaid leave from Family and Medical Leave Act, district administration said.
The pay does not cover the amount of time they take off if they choose to quarantine after being in “close contact” with a positive individual, since the employee themselves has not tested positive for COVID.
If employees identify as a “close contact” after being around someone who tested positive for COVID, they must use their own personal leave if they must quarantine, NBISD district officials said.
For “close contacts,” the minimum number of days a staff member needs to be out for quarantine is seven days, as long as they get tested for COVID on day five or later from the last date of close contact to the individual who tested positive, NBISD district officials said.
“If an employee does not get tested for COVID during their quarantine period then the employee will have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days from the last date of ‘close contact’ to the individual who tested positive for COVID,” NBISD district officials said.
In this scenario, they must use personal leave since the individual has not tested positive.
District administration said it looked at surrounding districts, including Comal ISD which recently chose to pay up to 5 days of COVID leave for employees who test positive.
Board secretary David Heefner said the district’s move is the “right thing to do.”
“This is the right thing to do regardless of whether Comal ISD did it, we want them to work in conditions that are absolutely the best,” Heefner said.
Besides COVID leave pay, superintendent Smith presented a report on enrollment based on the first week or so of school in a snapshot.
He said enrollment is where it was projected when the district passed its budget in June.
There is growth being seen in Veramendi, Klein Road and Voss Farms elementary schools. The district’s bond, up for election in November, would fund capacity additions to these schools and the new, second-story elementary school.
With secondary campuses, New Braunfels Middle School had a slight increase, Oak Run Middle School plateaued while the Ninth Grade Center and New Braunfels High School are rapidly growing.
Based on the second week snapshot, the district also has about 40% of students who are from low income backgrounds. Based on this snapshot, about 8% of total enrollment are English language learners.
The district is also renovating and upgrading the Agricultural Sciences Facility.
After several months of planning, the facility is on the calendar for grounds crew to do major improvements, including tree trimming.
The facility already had its locks and light bulbs replaced. It was also thoroughly cleaned with the help of agricultural sciences students, and so it is ready for pens to be built.
The greenhouse area will also house two steers, since the greenhouse is not functional for plants but provides the right space for the animals.
The district is also gearing up for its November bond election, which would ask voters to approve a $348 million bond for new schools and updates, upgrades to stadiums and upgrades to technology.
The district must have a notice of joint election agreements, one between NBISD and Guadalupe County and another between NBISD and Comal County.
STANTEC Engineering presented the board an update on remaining work for the district’s last big 2018 bond projects.
One big project is the new second-story elementary school, where the old Ninth Grade Center is which will be demolished.
The district recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new elementary school off of 659 S. Guenther Avenue.
The project is on schedule and asbestos abatement is scheduled for Wednesday.
About a month later, demolition will start, likely a little ahead of schedule, STANTEC representatives said.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at the NBISD Administration Center Boardroom at 1000 North Walnut Avenue.
