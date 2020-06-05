Comal County reported four new cases of COVID-19, seven new recoveries and one patient being released from the hospital on Friday morning.
The county has now confirmed 117 cases of the disease, 93 recoveries and seven deaths. The county now has 17 active cases with four of those hospitalized.
Two of the new cases are New Braunfels residents in their 20s and 30s and two are south side Canyon Lake residents in their 50s. Three of them are home-isolating. A New Braunfels resident who was out of state when they tested positive is self-isolated outside of the county.
County officials said that though the number of cases in a week is a new high, the positive rate is only up slightly from last week.
"Although the 18 new cases reported so far this week marks a new high for Comal County, the positive case rate — the number of positive results as a percentage of tests performed — stands at 3.45%, up just slightly from last Friday’s 3.17% and essentially unchanged from two weeks ago."
As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health received reports of 3,388 tests conducted with 117 positives, 3,200 negatives and 71 results still pending.
Forty two percent of the county's tests come from the 1,435 conducted at six nursing homes by members of the New Braunfels and Bulverde Spring Branch fire departments in May. One test was positive — an outside worker — and the rest were negative. That worker isn't a Comal County resident and isn't counted among the confirmed cases locally.
More information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
